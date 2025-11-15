Hey Pandas, What Are Your Best Experiences With Customers?

We’ve seen some posts for the weird and bad ones, might as well do one for the good guys!
#1
I work at a frozen custard place and one day this girl came through drive (it’s either walk or drive through, only employees inside) and ordered 25 Birthday cake shakes. Once me and my manager, the only people there at the time, finished she gave us a $60 tip!!! We each went home with a total of $50 in all the tips we made that morning! I will never forget the smile she had on her face when she thanked us though… :)
#2
I used to work in a spa and during my work shift i found out that my uncle died! I had an appointment with a regular customer few minutes later and we couldn’t find the customer to cancel so i can leave! I started the massage anyway, but it was clear that i was not okay i was shocked and she understood something was wrong! She got angry that i didn’t tell her anything, stopped the massage, tried to comfort me and offered to pay for a taxi to take me home to my family! Also paid for full session and left a big tip even though the massage lasted 10 minutes! She still is one of the best people I’ve ever encountered in my job
#3
being acknowledged and remembered for the quality of the experience I provide/provided.
#4
I was at McDonald’s and went to grab my order and this employee woman was repeatedly asking for this dude’s phone number. He looked very uncomfortable and no one stepped up until this other dude walks in the store and sees this happening. He walks up to the man and said, “Hey babe, I got bored, is our order ready yet?” And the girl ran to the back.
#5
I worked at a video store in the 1990s, and each employee had one small shelf where we could put up four recommendations, and my choices were often checked out, but there was one couple who came in regularly and they always checked out everything I put on my shelf that they hadn’t already seen, even though they didn’t always like them all, they tended to like my wide range of choices and familiarity with obscure films.
#6
I work in a grocery store and ever since March of 2020 it’s been nuts. At the beginning of the pandemic a customer comes up to me and hands me $300 in gift cards. She tells me you guys are doing a great job and to take the cards and do something nice for the people working that day.
Follow Us