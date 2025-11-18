Hey Pandas, Post Your Two-Sentence Horror Stories

These Horror Stories are so small yet scary. They will send shivers down your spine every time you read them.
#1
They celebrated the first successful cryogenic freezing. He had no way of letting them know he was still conscious.
#2
It actually really bothers me when people call black girls ‘chocolate’, and white girls ‘vanilla’ because neither taste any different then pork.
#3
I’m watching my girlfriend through the window. I wonder how much longer I need to keep the oven on.
#4
When I smiled, she did not smile back. Something is very wrong with this mirror.
#5
I can hear 1 year into the future. Today, the noise stopped.
#6
I wake up and everything feels wrong; it’s too quiet outside. I look out the window and see everyone standing still, looking at my house.
#7
You know that weird, full body twitch you get sometimes when your falling asleep? If there was a camera pointed at you, and you saw what it captured at that moment, you’d never sleep again.
#8
The last man on earth sat alone in a room. There was a knock at the door.
#9
My father wasn’t too terrible, but I certainly preferred my mother. Though, in hindsight, I may have simply overcooked him.
#10
“Oops”, said the surgeon.
#11
Day 1 of the Apocalypse: the whole world farted at once. Now my life stinks.
#12
Don’t be scared of the monsters! Just look for them. Look to your left, look to your right, under the bed, behind the dresser, in the closet but don’t look up, she hates being seen.
#13
Ready to settle down for the evening, I put my headphones on. The whispering coming from them startled me; they were not plugged in.
#14
Why are the speed bumps screaming?
#15
“Boy, do I hate hotdogs,” I say, as I look out the window of the school bus. Then I look ahead in terror, and realize we are going to the hotdog factory.
#16
You just won a staring contest with a doll.
#17
When I got home from work tonight, I saw a girl standing outside the window. I live on the 10th floor.
#18
Sleep did not come to me easily that night in the cabin in the woods, for the portraits on the wall portrayed the deformed, the decrepit, and the damned. Sleep has never come easily to me again, for when I woke I found no portraits, only windows.
#19
They found her dead body hanging from the ceiling. AGAIN.
#20
Nurse’s Note: Born 7 pounds 10 ounces, 18 inches long, 32 fully formed teeth. Silent, always smiling.
#21
I always get yelled at. First it was too bloody, now not enough torture, and even not famous enough this time, this is so frustrating.
#22
You know a chicken in a turkey or something like that, well this time it was a human in a human, it was surprising but the mini human tasted so good.
#23
A new student came to my school today. I thought I killed her last time.
#24
I loved my girlfriend’s eyes, although they probably would have been better with a little salt.
#25
Donald Trump became president. Now he’s going for supreme overlord of the universe.
#26
She tried her best to ignore the liquid pooling around her toes as she walked across the damp bathroom. A she stepped over the tub side, she allowed herself to look down for the first time, at the stinking dingy shag carpet. Her expressing of discomfort became that of utter horror as she realised it hadn’t just been water oozing from the thick unwashed fibres.
#27
To cure my sister’s insomnia, I helped her sleep forever.
#28
They say that if you stare into the Abyss too hard, then the Abyss will stare back at you. Or if you’re really unlucky that day, it will grab you and eat you instead!
#29
(This isn’t mine)
I held my daughter’s hand as we crossed the street. I hoped the police wouldn’t find the rest of her.
#30
I looked out the window tonight, and I couldn’t see any stars.
#31
I took a second to admire how the moonlight danced across the silver blade, savoring every last bit of the odd, powerful sensation that coursed through my veins before diving it into the girl’s neck and into her right artery, causing her to gasp as she awoke to the terrible pain of her death. The moonlight danced across blood better, anyways.
#32
#33
good thing I removed the doors of my closet otherwise I would have died screaming not peacefully
#34
You here your roommate turning all the lights off.
Then you remember they moved out.
#35
She looked up on the cliff, a little boy was staring at her perched on a huge rock. Then he was jerked back and gone.
#36
I saw a missing poster today. The picture looks just like me.
#37
The woke community came up with a new gender. The autistigender, which is supposdly the gender of the autistic people.
