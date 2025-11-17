40 Epic Advertising Fails That Probably Should Have Gotten Someone Fired (New Pics)

As we can all imagine, coming up with a brilliant ad that resonates with people is quite challenging. It requires a great deal of creativity and other factors in order to create commercials that linger in our minds, logos that we always recognize, soundtracks that will play in our heads, or billboards that complete their surroundings. These can become masterpieces and even part of popular culture themselves, capable of transforming a small business into a successful beast.
On the other hand, there are the ads that leave us indifferent. We’ve seen them, we acknowledge their existence… and we quickly forget about them. However, there exists another group within the marketing world — ads that have failed miserably. We witness numerous failures in this realm, ranging from unfortunate word choices in slogans, poor graphic design decisions to coincidental ad placements that convey a completely different story than their creators intended.
Today, we have selected a fresh assortment of these gems that have transformed from marketing creations into hilarious memes, injecting a dose of laughter into the regular lives of those who stumble upon them and later share them with a larger audience.
#1 This Church Has Some Rather Unfortunate Ad Placement For Its Bible Camp
Image source: LunaMcLovin
#2 This Billboard Ad Peeling Off
Image source: Jimachi
#3 The Irony
Image source: ZombieMam
#4 This Ad
Image source: boomboonpow
#5 These Billboard Placements
Image source: PhoneDojo
#6 That’s The Best Photo They Could Get Of A Kid Getting A Haircut
Image source: g_nome7
#7 This Pillow Is So Good You’d Rather Use Your Hands To Sleep On
Image source: Mrsheenshine
#8 The Girl In This Advertisement Looks Like A Stroke Victim
Image source: fakeg1rl
#9 It Doesn’t Look Like It Was Repaired
Image source: oliverodaa
#10 This Is Fanta Advertisement, And Something Is Wrong With Her Arm
Image source: coolocole
#11 1 Year Left
Image source: ilaydagirl
#12 There’s An Optometrist Business Near My House That Has This Giant Poster Outside Advertising Colored Contacts. It Seems To Have Aged In A “Is That A Demon?” Way
Image source: philosophyfirst1989
#13 The Head Of This Advertisement Should Probably Be Fired
Image source: Meacaveman
#14 This Bench Advertises That “No Kid Should Ever Have To Sleep On The Streets” And Then Adds Bars So Homeless People Can’t Sleep On The Bench
Image source: Arcade_Maggot_Bones
#15 This Ad In My Print Copy Of The New Yorker. I Tried To Click It, And Nothing Happened. Total Scam
Image source: crispytacofan
#16 This Ad In My Town Scorched Out By The Sun, Looks Like A Poster From A Horror Movie
Image source: inderumwelt
#17 Keanu Reeves And His New Movie “Jim Nhock 3”
Image source: sam_clements
#18 This Advertisement Was In A Parenting Magazine, And It Was For Yogurt
Image source: holyroller801
#19 I Don’t Even Know What Is This
Image source: howsitgoing-kevin
#20 A New Movie Coming Out: “Lemen The Gent” Directed By The Guy
Image source: ForgiveMePapa
#21 That Could’ve Been A Nice Ad For Linux Or Something
Image source: rSoftwareGore
#22 They Should’ve Tried A Little Bit More With This Ad
Image source: reddit.com
#23 I Got This Ad On A Snapchat. Just Look At This Cat
Image source: ameierk
#24 They Had One Job
Image source: Reildo
#25 People Are Going Crazy Over This Hardee’s Ad In Pakistan
Image source: faizdar
#26 This Ad On Facebook For Permanent Makeup
Image source: rreddit.com
#27 Advertising Placement Is Everything
Image source: eveliomattos
#28 This Advertisement’s Placement
Image source: Get_Stamosed
#29 This NYC Subway Ad With Six Hands
Image source: whatsiteverwas
#30 Whatever The Hell This Advertisement Is
Image source: Maddybear167
#31 Vote For Me
Image source: mungoflago
#32 This Bus Ad That Will Catch Your Attention
Image source: cristinaburrito
#33 Sandwich Board Advertising Seniors Day But Because Of This Fastener Placement, It Looks Creepy
Image source: bycrackybygum
#34 Finally, A Deal That Suits My Acquired Taste
Image source: Sir_Sriracha1
#35 Face That’s Too Handsome So It Doesn’t Need A Mask On
Image source: depok24jam
#36 The Placement Of This Baby’s Head
Image source: ninimalini
#37 A Very Vague Billboard
Image source: ramonccm
#38 This Unfortunate Placement Of A Handle
Image source: loselmuh
#39 Stop Putting Images Of People On The Stairs
Image source: DaBug_
#40 What Does It Mean?
Image source: SlothOfThe7Sins
