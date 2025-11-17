40 Epic Advertising Fails That Probably Should Have Gotten Someone Fired (New Pics)

by

As we can all imagine, coming up with a brilliant ad that resonates with people is quite challenging. It requires a great deal of creativity and other factors in order to create commercials that linger in our minds, logos that we always recognize, soundtracks that will play in our heads, or billboards that complete their surroundings. These can become masterpieces and even part of popular culture themselves, capable of transforming a small business into a successful beast.

On the other hand, there are the ads that leave us indifferent. We’ve seen them, we acknowledge their existence… and we quickly forget about them. However, there exists another group within the marketing world — ads that have failed miserably. We witness numerous failures in this realm, ranging from unfortunate word choices in slogans, poor graphic design decisions to coincidental ad placements that convey a completely different story than their creators intended.

Today, we have selected a fresh assortment of these gems that have transformed from marketing creations into hilarious memes, injecting a dose of laughter into the regular lives of those who stumble upon them and later share them with a larger audience.

#1 This Church Has Some Rather Unfortunate Ad Placement For Its Bible Camp

Image source: LunaMcLovin

#2 This Billboard Ad Peeling Off

Image source: Jimachi

#3 The Irony

Image source: ZombieMam

#4 This Ad

Image source: boomboonpow

#5 These Billboard Placements

Image source: PhoneDojo

#6 That’s The Best Photo They Could Get Of A Kid Getting A Haircut

Image source: g_nome7

#7 This Pillow Is So Good You’d Rather Use Your Hands To Sleep On

Image source: Mrsheenshine

#8 The Girl In This Advertisement Looks Like A Stroke Victim

Image source: fakeg1rl

#9 It Doesn’t Look Like It Was Repaired

Image source: oliverodaa

#10 This Is Fanta Advertisement, And Something Is Wrong With Her Arm

Image source: coolocole

#11 1 Year Left

Image source: ilaydagirl

#12 There’s An Optometrist Business Near My House That Has This Giant Poster Outside Advertising Colored Contacts. It Seems To Have Aged In A “Is That A Demon?” Way

Image source: philosophyfirst1989

#13 The Head Of This Advertisement Should Probably Be Fired

Image source: Meacaveman

#14 This Bench Advertises That “No Kid Should Ever Have To Sleep On The Streets” And Then Adds Bars So Homeless People Can’t Sleep On The Bench

Image source: Arcade_Maggot_Bones

#15 This Ad In My Print Copy Of The New Yorker. I Tried To Click It, And Nothing Happened. Total Scam

Image source: crispytacofan

#16 This Ad In My Town Scorched Out By The Sun, Looks Like A Poster From A Horror Movie

Image source: inderumwelt

#17 Keanu Reeves And His New Movie “Jim Nhock 3”

Image source: sam_clements

#18 This Advertisement Was In A Parenting Magazine, And It Was For Yogurt

Image source: holyroller801

#19 I Don’t Even Know What Is This

Image source: howsitgoing-kevin

#20 A New Movie Coming Out: “Lemen The Gent” Directed By The Guy

Image source: ForgiveMePapa

#21 That Could’ve Been A Nice Ad For Linux Or Something

Image source: rSoftwareGore

#22 They Should’ve Tried A Little Bit More With This Ad

Image source: reddit.com

#23 I Got This Ad On A Snapchat. Just Look At This Cat

Image source: ameierk

#24 They Had One Job

Image source: Reildo

#25 People Are Going Crazy Over This Hardee’s Ad In Pakistan

Image source: faizdar

#26 This Ad On Facebook For Permanent Makeup

Image source: rreddit.com

#27 Advertising Placement Is Everything

Image source: eveliomattos

#28 This Advertisement’s Placement

Image source: Get_Stamosed

#29 This NYC Subway Ad With Six Hands

Image source: whatsiteverwas

#30 Whatever The Hell This Advertisement Is

Image source: Maddybear167

#31 Vote For Me

Image source: mungoflago

#32 This Bus Ad That Will Catch Your Attention

Image source: cristinaburrito

#33 Sandwich Board Advertising Seniors Day But Because Of This Fastener Placement, It Looks Creepy

Image source: bycrackybygum

#34 Finally, A Deal That Suits My Acquired Taste

Image source: Sir_Sriracha1

#35 Face That’s Too Handsome So It Doesn’t Need A Mask On

Image source: depok24jam

#36 The Placement Of This Baby’s Head

Image source: ninimalini

#37 A Very Vague Billboard

Image source: ramonccm

#38 This Unfortunate Placement Of A Handle

Image source: loselmuh

#39 Stop Putting Images Of People On The Stairs

Image source: DaBug_

#40 What Does It Mean?

Image source: SlothOfThe7Sins

