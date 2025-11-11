Eyeteleporter: A Mask That Displaces Your Eyesight

by

This is a transformable periscopic mask that explores three different points of view with the help of mirrors. EyeTeleporter literally teleports your line of sight into positions that nature did not originally intend for your eyes.

This art project was inspired by two great men – Jurgis Maciunas, father of Fluxus art and prophet of play, and Vilayanur Ramachandran, neuroscientist who treated brain disorders with the most low-tech medicine imaginable – mirror therapy.

EyeTeleporters are made of corrugated cardboard and acrylic, non-breakable mirrors, safe to play for all groups of ages.

Currently available and looking for funding on kickstarter.

More info: Kickstarter

View point way above your head

Eyeteleporter: A Mask That Displaces Your Eyesight

You feel too tall. Makes some people weak in their knees

View point way above your head, backwards and upside down

Eyeteleporter: A Mask That Displaces Your Eyesight

Your ceiling changes places with floor. Trippy.

Eyeteleporter: A Mask That Displaces Your Eyesight
Eyeteleporter: A Mask That Displaces Your Eyesight
Eyeteleporter: A Mask That Displaces Your Eyesight
Eyeteleporter: A Mask That Displaces Your Eyesight
Eyeteleporter: A Mask That Displaces Your Eyesight
Eyeteleporter: A Mask That Displaces Your Eyesight
Eyeteleporter: A Mask That Displaces Your Eyesight

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know About AMC’s The Son
3 min read
May, 16, 2017
87 Painfully Spot-On Work Memes To Enjoy On Your 3rd Coffee Break
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2025
60 Of The Most Unrealistic Women Movie Tropes That Still Annoy People
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2025
‘The Penguin’ Opens to Rave Reviews and Comparisons to ‘The Sopranos’
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2024
Mama June’s Weight Loss: Why Are We So Obsessed with It?
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2017
The Road Tracy Spiridakos Took to Get to Chicago P.D.
3 min read
Jun, 18, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.