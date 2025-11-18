“Worst Date You’ve Been To?”: 30 People Share Honest And Crazy Stories

Singles dream of dating feeling like a hilariously wholesome sitcom, but it can also be a cringeworthy reality show with episodes titled “Mommy’s Boy at the Restaurant” and “The Awkward Movie Night.”

Recently, a person who goes by the nickname Nocta on X asked other platform users to describe the worst dates they’ve been on, and their post immediately went viral.

As of now, it has been viewed over 22.3 million times, with thousands of people contributing their experiences to the discussion, so we decided to scour the thread and show you the most memorable ones.

Continue scrolling to check out our hand-picked entries and the talk we had with dating coach Blaine Anderson — you will find it spread out between the images.

#1

Image source: TQV94

#2

Image source: brookiewookie0

#3

Image source: Kyla_Lacey

#4

Image source: MayRainAway

#5

Image source: miss__lucas254

#6

Image source: AnneOfCleavage2

#7

Image source: Swazi_Cheri

#8

Image source: Einjeth_

#9

Image source: SaiB0i

#10

Image source: CrowderKhanyiso

#11

Image source: KandeeeKim

#12

Image source: ShadowInDeDark

#13

Image source: usherishaitian

#14

Image source: trini87

#15

Image source: kokotherealg

#16

Image source: andiah_6

#17

Image source: red_sunflour

#18

Image source: MngUtane

#19

Image source: JessicaMatheb12

#20

Image source: michal_yeb

#21

Image source: nokulungamajozi

#22

Image source: speaktoheall

#23

Image source: Matema_

#24

Image source: AdanoA

#25

Image source: Talleyberry_

#26

Image source: Pokeahontassss

#27

Image source: mmasetutu

#28

Image source: kaonebabe

#29

Image source: matyoloqueen

#30

Image source: NokubongaTwala

