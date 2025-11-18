40 Posts From The “Workers Strike Back” Group That Point Out The Absurdity Of Modern Capitalism (New Pics)

by

We’d like to think that in this day and age, workers across the world should be treated fairly. But unfortunately, that’s not the case. Instead of suffering in silence, thousands are choosing to stand up, speak out, strike back – and even walk out. There are labour disputes and strikes taking place all around the globe, as people fight for their rights.

r/WorkersStrikeBack is “a leftist, anti-capitalist, socialist subreddit” dedicated to supporting worker strikes, protests and unions. It has 144,000 members helping each other, sharing their stories and offering advice about workplace problems. We’ve picked some of the most eye-opening posts from the community. Keep scrolling for an informative look at how crazy capitalism can be, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you tick.

Don’t miss the chat Bored Panda had with Kshama Sawant. She’s a politician, an economist, a socialist, an author, and a former Seattle City Council member. Sawant is also the co-founder of a movement called Workers Strike Back. It’s not affiliated with the subreddit of the same name, but both fight for the rights of workers.

#1 They Need Us, We Don’t Need Them

Image source: existentialcoms

#2 How Come?

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Controversial But I Agree With This

Image source: CanInThePan

#4 Automate All CEO Positions!!!!

Image source: UnionDrip

#5 So Long As Our Ruling Parasites/Kleptocrats Have A Choice About It, Americans Will Never Have Universal Healthcare, Or Even A Public Option

Image source: xena_lawless

#6 Not Radical To Want People To Live A Dignified Life With Basic Needs Met Bro

Image source: ADignifiedLife

#7 Exacttttlyyyyy! This Has Always Been A Pathetic Static To Have The Working Class Against/Judge Each Other

Image source: ADignifiedLife

#8 Giving People What They Need To Survive Is Cheaper Than Denying People And Violating Their Human Rights! Housing, Food, And Healthcare Are Human Rights!

Image source: Lucky_Strike-85

#9 Isn’t It Weird

Image source: Captain_Levi_007

#10 We’re Living In Dystopia

Image source: pickwick

#11 Oh Hellllllllllzzzzzzz Yeahhhhhh!! A Certified Workers Striking Back Exclusive!!

Image source: MorePerfectUS

#12 Pose The Proper Inquiry

Image source: thatquietsong

#13 Shoes That Fit

Image source: JohnCleese

#14 There Are Only Workers And Owners!

Image source: kim_siever

#15 “If You Only Work Hard You To Can Become A Billionaire”/S

Image source: ZuvaSeven

#16 Modern Day Slavery Can’t Destroy All Human Hearts

Image source: Laddin_

#17 Exactly That! Rich Parasites/ Religious Zealots What To Distract You Because They Benefit Directly From Issues/ Problems. Don’t Let Them Distract You Any More! Class War Always!

Image source: ADignifiedLife

#18 Fact

Image source: GenZdemagogue

#19 History Repeating Itself

Image source: Captain_Levi_007

#20 All Billionaires Are Bastards

Image source: Captain_Levi_007

#21 Ha! I See Nothing Wrong, F**k Those Vile Corporate Companies

Image source: ADignifiedLife

#22 What They Mean When They Say “The Economy Is Doing Great”

Image source: Captain_Levi_007

#23 No More Bosses, Banks, Borders, Or Bombs!

Image source: frankieboyle

#24 So Tell Us About Yourself

Image source: Mo_Jack

#25 How Many??!!

Image source: Comfortablejack

#26 This Is Just Capitalism Working Normally

Image source: MorePerfectUS

#27 No Reasonable Economic System Would Divide Wealth Like This

Image source: RBReich

#28 How Expensive Is Being Poor?

Image source: jjfitzgeraldMD

#29 More Billionairs In Shitty Submarines Please

Image source: WonderfullWitness

#30 Unionize Food Companies

Image source: thebabyishfalls

#31 Definitely

Image source: Anarchist23

#32 Always With The Dumbest Takes

Image source: Cyanide_Jam

#33 And This What Capitalism Looks Like When It’s “Working Normally”

Image source: Captain_Levi_007

#34 Properties Are Worth More Empty

Image source: Anarchist23

#35 The Class Struggle Is Heating Up In The Us

Image source: RBReich

#36 The Invisible Hand Of The Market Is At It Again

Image source: LabMammoth2527

#37 Too Real

Image source: Captain_Levi_007

#38 The USA Is The Only First-World Country Without Paid Parental Leave

Image source: Anarchist23

#39 “We’re Like Family Here”

Image source: murraria

#40 I Have A Meeting With HR To Talk About My “Stealing” Of Company Time

Image source: benjrob

