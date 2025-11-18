Voice Of Darth Vader And Mufasa, James Earl Jones Passes Away At 93

James Earl Jones, who could stir millions of hearts with only his voice, has passed away peacefully at the age of 93.
The legendary actor, known for his deep, resonant tones, died on the morning of Monday, September 9, at his home in Dutchess County, New York. His agent, Barry McPherson, said he was surrounded by family members at the time of his death.
The cause of his passing was not revealed.
Image credits: Al Seib/Los Angeles Times
Hollywood’s golden baritone is survived by his son, Flynn Earl Jones, who was born to him and his second wife, Cecilia Hart. He married Cecilia in 1982, and they were together until she died of ovarian cancer in October 2016.
His first wife was Julienne Marie Hendricks, whom he married in 1968 and divorced about four years later.
With a career spanning over seven decades, the Hollywood star left behind a legacy that transcends generations and genres.
Image credits: Edmund Eckstein/Getty Images
Image credits: IMDB (Coming 2 America)
Born in 1931 in Arkabutla, Mississippi, he was raised by his maternal grandparents and moved with them to a farm in Michigan when he was about five years old.
He initially struggled with a severe stutter as a child. But with determination and passion, he overcame the challenge and transformed his voice into one of the most recognizable sounds in the world.
While speaking about his stutter, he said in a 2010 interview, “I had an Uncle Randy… who was my brother really. I was the youngest grandchild and he was the youngest child and only four years older than me. Randy stuttered while we lived in Mississippi and I feel that I mocked him.”
Image credits: IMDB (Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope)
“I used to imitate him. I don’t know whether I was imitating him to keep him company or to embarrass him. And then I ended up stuttering myself. I feel I was cursed,” he continued. “As a small child, I would communicate to my family, or at least those who didn’t mind being embarrassed by my stutter or my being embarrassed.”
“I did communicate with the animals quite freely, but then that’s calling the hogs, the cows, the chickens,” he added. “They don’t care how you sound, they just want to hear your voice.”
Image credits: IMDB (The Lion King)
His breakthrough role in movies came in 1964 when he starred as Lieutenant Lothar Zogg, a B-52 bombardier, in Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.
Within a few years, he became a cinematic legend after he lent his powerful baritone to Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise.
Though he never physically appeared on screen, his voice became synonymous with one of the most iconic villains in film history.
Image credits: NASA
He continued to make an indelible mark on the world of cinema by voicing Mufasa in Disney’s The Lion King. His portrayal of the wise and regal lion became a symbol of strength and guidance for audiences young and old.
From comedy and drama to thriller, he has also starred in numerous other films like Coming to America (1988), Field of Dreams (1989), The Sandlot (1993), and The Hunt for Red October (1990).
Image credits: starwars
Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
His remarkable versatility across television, film, and the stage helped him achieve EGOT status, earning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award throughout his illustrious career.
The news of his passing has left Hollywood in mourning.
“#RIP dad,” tweeted Mark Hamill, who famously portrayed Luke Skywalker—the son of Darth Vader in the world of Star Wars.
George Lucas, who directed the Star Wars saga, called James an “incredible actor” with “a most unique voice both in art and spirit.”
“For nearly half a century he was Darth Vader, but the secret to it all is he was a beautiful human being,” the filmmaker told People. “He gave depth, sincerity and meaning to all his roles, amongst the most important being devoted husband to the late Ceci and dad to Flynn. James will be missed by so many of us…friends and fans alike.”
Image credits: colmandomingo
Director Rob Minkoff said it was an “honor” to work with him for Lion King and said he will always remember his warmth.
“He loved to laugh, and his laugh and his voice were obviously so incredible,” he told the Daily Mail. “You know, I remember when we had a test screening of [Lion King] very early on before the movie was released and we invited him to see it. It was such a meaningful thing to have his reaction to the film.”
“One of the things he pointed out were different inspirations for the film, and he really understood and recognized what they all meant,” he continued. “It was his sensitivity, was so incredible.”
Image credits: levarburton
Rob reflected on how the late actor’s legacy not only influenced the film industry but also societal progress.
“He really moved the needle,” he said. “Obviously, things have changes so dramatically in the country and in the world, especially with regard to race and equality, and I think that he was really a leader in the transformation of the culture.”
Image credits: Binary Residue
In his Instagram tribute, Rob wrote: “His portrayal of Mufasa was perfection. What a powerful man and actor. Gone but will never be forgotten. Rest in power.”
Fellow actor and Field of Dreams costar Kevin Costner also posted on Instagram and said, “That booming voice. That quiet strength. The kindness that he radiated. So much can be said about his legacy, so I’ll just say how thankful I am that part of it includes Field of Dreams.”
