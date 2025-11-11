I Got Lost In The Beauty Of Tokyo At Night

My name is Liam Wong, and I work in the video games industry as Graphic Design Director at Ubisoft, where I direct the ‘look and feel’ / visual identity for games. Originally from Scotland, two and a half years into my career I moved to Canada. Since then I have been lucky enough to travel the world through work and in the last year I started to get into street photography as a way to capture these moments, creating my Instagram account as a cool photo diary.
I first visited Tokyo city during the press tour for the game Far Cry 4 and I immediately fell in love with it. Ahead of my second trip, I purchased my first DSLR and took these beautiful photos. Scrolling through my Instagram feed, you will notice a very distinctive change of direction. I captured various parts of Tokyo, rarely venturing far from tourist spots.
Then one night it rained and the beautiful city came to life. I got lost in the charms of Tokyo at night. I was fascinated by how the city lit up with neon lights and I just kept taking stunning pictures one after another. It was like being inside Gaspar Noé’s film, ‘Enter The Void’, or living in the cyberpunk world that Syd Mead had created in Ridley Scott’s ‘Blade Runner’. After posting the pictures online, my following on Instagram increased overnight and since then I have been in different cities taking photos at night. I wish I could say I have extensive techniques or that there is a deeper meaning or that I waited hours for the perfect shot, but I just walked around the city at night taking pictures. Capturing what was in front of me and sharing it with my followers.
If you ever have the opportunity to visit Japan, you absolutely must go, it is beautiful.
