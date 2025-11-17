Hey Pandas, Write A Letter To Someone And Say Something To Them You Couldn’t Before (Closed)

I love reading these. Have a wonderful day/night, and I hope you find your special person, whether it’s familial, romantic, or platonic.
#1
While I get the idea that is supposed to be feel good letters, I’m taking this in a different direction. I have some unresolved feelings for certain people in my life due to what they’ve done to me, and I won’t be able to tell say it to their face.
Dear ——,
I only want to see you one more time in my entire life, in the courtroom as you get sentenced to prison. You ruined my life and wanted to get away with it? I will take your job away, your wife and kids, and your freedom. I only have one left at this point, your freedom. I don’t know how much it destroyed you to realize you won’t see your kids until they are well into adulthood, but I hope it ruined you. I hope you felt the same as I did when I realised something crucial to me was stolen. You stole my happiness, my trust, and my body. What grown man can do that and still act like it’s okay? Apparently you. F**k you.
I want to give you an update on my life so you can finally feel a sense of responsibility. I know you cared that I was happy, so I’ll make sure you can feel terrible about how I lost the feeling of happiness. Starting with how I’m now in therapy, crying almost every single week as I recount the terrible life I’ve had to go through, and we haven’t gotten to you yet! I’ve had to meet with detectives about you and go to several intrusive doctor appointments, these took time out of my classes so thanks for ruining my education. Here’s some more to make you really realize just how bad of an idea you existing was. I almost killed myself. You would be #1 on the note about why. Thanks for giving me trust issues that bled out into the rest of my life making it to where I couldn’t trust people and thought everybody trying to help me was lying and that nobody cared. After thinking nobody cared and that my life wasnt worth living, I came up with a plan to kill myself before my birthday. Somehow I’m here thanks to another b***h of a guy that I now hate, but don’t worry, I hate you more. Also, health update since you were always worried about my heart. All the added stress of dealing with your b***h a*s made my heart problems worse. I had what can only be described as the cousin to the heart attack.
Finally, I want to just finish this off with some closing remarks. I used to like myself and was finally getting used to how I looked; truly beginning the journey of self love. You destroyed my confidence in myself. You destroyed my life. I might finally be picking up the pieces left behind, but that does not mean I am okay. I hope you can’t live with yourself and what you’ve done: you ruined the life of somebody half your age. Don’t justify it, don’t say you loved me, just realise the monster you are and that nobody needs to live with you walking around.
– Couriva
#2
I won’t use their real name because I feel like that’s disrespectful
Dear Midnight,
I wish I could’ve done more and I wish I better understood the position you’d been in. I wish I was more present than text on a screen so I could’ve comforted you in person. I don’t know what it’s liked to be assaulted twice before 9th grade, but I am getting close to understanding active thoughts of suicide.
I know you’ll never read this because, well, you’re dead now. I just want to say that I’m sorry I didn’t try harder to change your mind, and I love you no matter what. You were like a sister to me.
I’m sorry Midnight.
Love, Mysteria
#3
Uhm I’m gonna write a second one, because there’s a lot of people I wish I’d said something to but never did.
Dear —–,
I never wanted to tell you this because I knew it would make you feel bad. I know that by burdening somebody with this they would feel bound to me, that if they leave then it’s their fault. Here it is, the real reason I was upset when we broke up; you saved me from killing myself. You never even knew.
Before we met, I was slowly getting more and more depressed and suicidal. I had managed to temporarily ignore it, by ignoring pretty much everything in life. I became obsessed with finding happiness in a person, and somehow it worked. Except, it didn’t last for very long. I would get a temporary boost and then just sink further afterwards. Then I met you. I was happy, like you brought me such joy. I became better, I finally had felt motivation. You brought happiness back to my life but I didn’t want you to feel like you were responsible for keeping it there. I wanted to tell you on that Thursday that I woke up with a newfound motivation for things I previously dropped doing, and it was all because of you being in my life. Thank God I didn’t since you broke up with me that night.
I do feel like you pulled a b***h move by breaking up with me and going back to your ex the next day. I was really devastated at the time because I thought I could keep the illusion up for at least a few more weeks. I knew in my heart that it wouldn’t last and we would break up.
-Couriva
#4
Dear Ma,
I’m sorry for being a terrible daughter. It’s not your fault I’m fxcked up. I wish I had the courage to tell you.
Dad:
LGBTQ+ people exist and I’m part of it. I’m genderfae and genderflux and aroace. Deal with it. I wish you and Ma would divorce already.
Autocorrect literally correctly “aroace” to “a roach” 💀
#5
Dear grandpa, i finally did it I won a competition I wish you could of been there to see it. you worked so hard for me and never got to see it pay off. I hope you know how much I loved you, I’m sorry I couldn’t make it on time. I love you I love you I love you
#6
okay, uhm, sure ^^ i’m using code names in here by the way
for geminae,
if you ever read this, i just wanted to say something to you and your sibling.
i’m deeply sorry for the way i’d acted, and i know that i can’t say it wasn’t my fault. it was my fault, and i’m not blaming you. if you really want to know, here’s the actions that led up to me saying the things i said.
that day, i was on my period. sometimes, i don’t have bad cramps, but today, my body felt horrible. i felt awful and moody, and i didn’t want to call/text anyone until i felt a bit better.
after i was laying down for a while, you had asked me if i could call, and i’d said yes. i planned to not talk a lot, and hoped that you’d understand. i don’t know why, but after just a few seconds after i’d accepted your call, my body was like, “hey, i hope you don’t mind, i’m going to send painful waves of cramping in your stomach.” i turned the microphone off, because i didn’t want you to think that i was hurt or anything of the sort. you had started calling out my name a few times playfully, and after a few moments of this, your brother joined in.
i couldn’t respond, but i didn’t have the heart to hang up, so i just waited for the pain to subside. (keep in mind that i DID have a heating pad, it wasn’t seeming to help at all.) all i could do was lay there on my bed, crying, (yes, crying. the pain was horrible.) i felt so moody and angry at everything at the moment. i finally hung up the call, annoyed. i guess this was what made me say the things i said. my friends told me afterwards that i wasn’t wrong for saying this, the thing i’d said wasn’t even bad at all, and that we had started to grow apart. i didn’t believe them, though. i was distraught about my behavior.
i’d apologized, not expecting you to forgive me. i’d thought you would have told me to shut up, or to stop texting you at least. but somehow, the ghosting was much, much worse. again, i don’t blame you at all for this. i just wanted to let you know what was going on, and why i’d said it. if you actually read this “letter”, thank you so much for reading.
~ katherine
#7
Well..
My love, my best friend, you are literally the best person I’ve ever met. You never even knew how much you impacted on my life. I never should’ve left. I should have just said no. one word would’ve changed our entire story. i could’ve been there. I could’ve helped you. Not a day goes by that I don’t think of you. your smile. your name. I don’t even care to know how or even who, took you from me. because I know wherever you are. whether if heavens real or in the afterlife. you are happy. you are safe. I remember you when no one else does, just like you did with me. you will always be in my memory. ^^^
#8
Dear Alfie, you make me the happiest person on earth, I love spending time with you and I want to be with you for a lifetime, I want to marry you, you saved me from depression.
