Airline Sparks Outrage With Controversial New Rule Affecting Plus-Size Passengers

Southwest Airlines will soon require passengers who don’t fit within the armrests of their seat to pay for an extra one in advance, part of a series of recent changes the carrier is implementing.
The new rule goes into effect next year, on January 27.
Currently, plus-size travelers can either pay for an extra seat in advance with the option of getting that money refunded later or request a free extra seat at the airport by discussing their seating needs with a gate agent.
Under the new policy, a refund is still possible but not guaranteed. “To ensure space, we are communicating to Customers who have previously used the extra seat policy that they should purchase it at booking,” the company said in a statement.
Southwest added that a refund for the second seat remains still possible under the new policy if the flight isn’t fully booked at the time of departure and if both tickets were purchased in the same booking class.
Additionally, to receive a refund for the extra ticket, the passenger needs to request it within 90 days of the flight.
If a passenger who requires extra space doesn’t purchase a second seat before arriving at the airport, they will be required to buy one there under the new policy.
“If the flight is sold out or adjacent seats are not available on your flight, we will rebook you on an alternate flight to your destination on which adjacent seats are available,” Southwest’s website reads.
“To avoid the need for purchasing a seat at the last minute or rebooking, we encourage you to purchase your second seat when you make your initial reservation.”
Under the new policy, refunds for the second seat are possible but not guaranteed
The carrier’s new policy divided opinions on social media, with some users arguing it was “long overdue” and fair, while others criticized it as an example of greed or body-shaming.
“Exactly. If you’re big enough to take up 2 seats, pay for 2 seats,” one person wrote.
“Makes sense. I mean, weight distribution is a thing on airplanes too,” a separate user noted.
“They’ll just keep shrinking the seats until everyone will have to buy a second seat,” a third suggested.
“So if someone has wide shoulders and lifts they should have to pay more for being healthy? Interesting take,” another comment read.
Plus-size passengers who don’t purchase a second seat before arriving at the airport must buy one there, or be rebooked if no adjacent seats are available
Another person chimed in: “I get it, having a larger person next to you can be uncomfortable. But I’m 105 pounds and still feel squished in those seats. Maybe the airlines should quit making the seats smaller.”
Among its detractors was Jason Vaughn, a travel agent who posts theme park reviews and travel tips for plus-size people. He said the change “is going to make the flying experience worse for everybody,” as per the Associated Press.
To Jason, Southwest’s current policy contributes to a more comfortable experience for plus-size passengers while also ensuring all travelers have adequate space in their seats. “They have no idea anymore who their customer is,” he said of the company. “They have no identity left.”
The Dallas-based carrier stated that passengers who “encroach upon the neighboring seat(s)” should “proactively” purchase the needed adjacent seats prior to travel “to ensure the additional seat is available.”
It also clarified that customers “may not purchase more than one seat for the sole purpose of keeping the seat next to the Customer empty.”
The policy, which will start on January 27, has sparked mixed reactions on social media
The change to its Customer of Size policy will be implemented in January alongside the switch from open seating to assigned seats.
According to the AP, Southwest plans to convert about one-third of the seats on its planes to premium seating with more legroom, aligning with a practice that is standard among other large US carriers.
In May, the airline ended the policy allowing customers’ bags to fly for free, breaking with a decades-long luggage policy that set the budget carrier apart from its rivals.
Southwest now reportedly charges $35 for a first checked bag and $45 for a second, with weight and size limits applying for the luggage.
Social media users shared their thoughts on the airline’s new policy
