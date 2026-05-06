Daily Guess The Timeline Game #039 (May 01, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Rescue Captures A Wholesome Reunion Of A Swan And Her Lifelong Mate After She Was Shot To Head
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Neighbor Yelled At Me Because I Harvested My Fruits Before She Could Steal Them”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
7 Shocking Celebrity Scandal Docuseries Like ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2026
Special Bond Between Mothers And Their Children That I’ve Been Documenting For 10 Years During My Travels
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Weird Thing Being A Woman”: Keri Russell, 49, Slams Hollywood’s Growing Plastic Surgery Trend
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2025
Ranking Lorelai Gilmore’s Boyfriends on Gilmore Girls
3 min read
Jul, 19, 2023