Karen Answers The Door Naked, Believing That She’ll Receive Her Pizza Order For Free

It’s no big secret that every job has its own dangers.
Stress, slips, trips and falls, ergonomic injuries, chemical-related harm, fires – the list could go on and on. But sometimes, protecting one’s personal safety from others while on the job is just as significant to bear in mind, if not more so.
This netizen recently took online to retell a story from 2004. Back then, the man worked for Pizza Hut, and when he stopped by to drop off yet another pie, a customer greeted him unclothed and demanded the order for free.
More info: Reddit | Nai’s House
Woman opens the door naked, hoping to get the pizza she ordered for free
Image credits: JJBers (not the actual photo)
Instead, she gets reported to the authorities for indecent exposure
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
Image source: DemonMaster2162
“Karen complains about having to pay for pizza after answering her door naked” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s communities dedicated to shaming entitled folk, to tell its members a tale about the time he was flashed when delivering pizza. The post managed to garner nearly 2K upvotes as well as 154 comments discussing the situation.
Did you know that according to a 2021 piece from The Guardian, a British daily newspaper, data shows that 5.8% or about one in 17 of all adults say they have been a victim of indecent exposure since they turned 16? Since there are no official statistics for the US, we can only guess that the numbers are somewhat similar.
These days, indecent exposure is considered a misdemeanor in most states, but it seems like back in 2004, the culprit of the story didn’t care for any laws.
So, almost two decades ago, the post’s creator was working for Pizza Hut. At that time, the man was already in a long-term relationship with his son’s mother, so despite all the perverted fantasies that some might have, he was absolutely appalled that a customer would do such a thing.
Upon seeing the woman in her “birthday suit,” the employee chose to remain professional and tell her the price of the pizza so he could leg it as fast as possible. “Alishia,” on the other hand, was having none of it and said that since she gave the man a free show, she wanted the pie for free.
The poor delivery guy revealed that he was not at liberty to give her the pizza free of charge as he wasn’t a manager, perhaps thinking that the woman would back up, pay and get the circus over with.
The offender was not giving up and dared to hit up the manager and demand a complimentary pizza for giving a “free full body show.” The higher-up then called the author and instructed him to bring the pizza back and call the authorities for indecent exposure. The guy did just that, but “Alishia” tried to tell the police that he had sexually assaulted her.
u/DemonMaster2162 left right after the phone call, and the cops showed up at the restaurant shortly after to collect a sworn statement. After “Alishia” heard that he gave said statement in front of his son’s mother, she admitted to perjuring herself.
In the comments section, the author was applauded for being professional, and it was also revealed that the woman allegedly did it a couple of times and is now in jail.
What do you think about this?
She then tries to tell the police that she was sexually assaulted – however, later admits to perjuring her statement
Image credits: timetrax23 (not the actual photo)
Bored Panda decided to get in touch with Nai’s House in order to receive a professional opinion on this delicate situation. Firstly, we invited the representative to give a brief introduction to the company: “Nai’s House is a blended youth and wellbeing service that offers a new way to access and receive mental health support. Our approach is non-clinical and it has been developed from the viewpoint of the service user. It is backed by research and incorporates many of the ideals that youth consultations and agencies have highlighted a need for. This means we can deliver a service that is flexible and informal in its approach.”
We then wondered about the science behind indecent exposure: “Although this is not a topic that Nai’s House specializes in, research shows that indecent exposure can be something that stems from someone’s need for adrenaline or change in their lives. Leaning into taboo acts (especially of a sexual or dangerous nature) can sometimes be a sign of people who are unhappy in their normal day-to-day lives. Risky behavior or decision-making can be considered a form of self-harm in some situations. Unfortunately, acts such as indecent exposure can cause emotional trauma to those affected. There are some individuals committing indecent exposure who will not understand the traumatic effect of their actions due to a lack of empathetic consideration or to a desensitization from porn exposure; however, there are always individuals who are aware of the damage they can cause and find enjoyment in that as well.”
“Initial safety is the priority in these situations, so it would be important to remove yourself from being exposed to as quickly as possible and to find help. Depending on where you are, this could be a passerby or a manager of a venue who can contact the police, or immediately contacting the police yourself. Reporting crimes like this and taking it seriously as a sexual offense is incredibly important. It is then equally as important to find emotional support for yourself after the event, either from your existing support network or a professional,” the spokesperson said when we pondered what a person should do if they find themselves in a similar situation.
Last but certainly not least, we asked Nai’s House how to cope with trauma: “The first step to dealing with trauma is to not allow it to build up into a scary unspoken secret within yourself. It is important to continue to look after yourself physically, eat healthily, continue with routines, etc., and then when you are ready, reach out to someone to talk about what has happened. The most important thing is giving yourself time and grace to overcome what you have experienced. You may experience flashbacks, new fears, or a dramatic change in your mood – in this situation, it may be best to contact a professional.”
Fellow online community members shared their thoughts and opinions on the situation
Follow Us