Insurance Agent Gets Fired For Using A Client’s Restroom, Takes Revenge By Informing Them About The Situation So They Cancel Their Policy

Recently, a story from an insurance agent, Tosser_tin on Reddit, has caused quite a stir in the Antiwork community. “I just got fired for using a client’s bathroom….” says the headline of the post, so you can see where this is heading.
Turns out, while visiting the client, the author “ended up staying at this woman’s house for 3 hours today getting her, her two kids, and her sister signed up.” Moreover, “she offered me coffee (which our company says we ‘have to’ accept otherwise it would be rude) and I drank two.” Predictably, the need for the restroom followed and the client offered to let the author use the one in her home.
This could have been the end of the story, but it wasn’t. At the company Tosser_tin was working for, cups of coffee had to be accepted out of politeness, but the need for the loo on duty, apparently, is a big No-No. Read the whole story below to find out how it ended and be sure to share your thoughts on this whole situation in the comment section.
To find out what an expert had to say about this incident, Bored Panda reached out to Christine Mitterbauer, licensed and ICF-approved career coach and serial entrepreneur, who was happy to share some useful tips and insights. “It’s a shame that senseless rules and regulations sometimes mean more than common sense and normal decency,” Christine said.
“Unless the employee made a mess in the clients’ toilet, there’s no reason to discipline or even fire them for using the toilet. It doesn’t matter if the employee was aware of this rule or not, it’s simply an unreasonable and degrading rule, especially given the working conditions of that poor guy who spends most of the day working in his car,” she explained.
Although Christine has never heard or witnessed a similar incident in her career, she has seen people getting fired for the craziest reasons. “I have seen people get fired for taking home some out of date biscuits that were lying in the staff room. The argument from HR was that this amounts to ’stealing’, which again is an example of getting hung up on senseless rules rather than using your common sense.”
