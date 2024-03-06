10 Times Denzel Washington Was Cooler Than You Remember

Remembering Denzel Washington’s Cool Factor in Glory
Let’s kick this off with a throwback to 1989. You know, back when shoulder pads were a thing and Denzel Washington wasn’t just an actor, but the actor who took home an Oscar for his role in Glory. Playing Trip, a former slave turned Union soldier, Denzel was the epitome of cool confidence. This wasn’t just your average ‘look at me I’m so tough’ performance. It was layered, complex, and yeah, cool as hell amidst some serious adversity. Glory, you did good by casting this man.
Denzel’s Malcolm X The Epitome of Charisma
Fast forward to 1992, and there’s Denzel stepping into the shoes of one of the most iconic figures in American history. In Malcolm X, directed by Spike Lee, Denzel didn’t just act; he became Malcolm X. The coolness factor? Off the charts. He captured the essence of the civil rights leader with such precision it was like he channeled Malcolm himself. And let’s not forget that his performance was so spot-on it snagged him a New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actor and an Oscar nod. Talk about cool cred.
Crimson Tide Showcases Cool Under Pressure
In 1995’s Crimson Tide, Denzel proved that being cool isn’t just about looking good in a leather jacket. It’s about keeping your head when everyone else is losing theirs. As Lt. Commander Ron Hunter, he goes toe-to-toe with Gene Hackman and makes it look like a walk in the park. The tension? Palpable. But Denzel? As cool as the other side of the pillow.
Training Day A Different Kind of Cool
In Training Day, Denzel took home another Oscar, but this time for playing a guy you wouldn’t want to meet in a dark alley—or a well-lit one for that matter. Alonzo Harris was ruthless, corrupt, and oh so coolly menacing. It was a different flavor of cool from his previous roles—a little more ‘I might snap at any second,’ which is honestly pretty thrilling to watch. And who can forget his line,
King Kong ain’t got nothing on me? That’s some iconic cool right there.
Inside Man A Clever Kind of Cool
Jump to 2006, and we’ve got Denzel playing Detective Keith Frazier in Inside Man. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill cop. No, sir. This is a detective who’s got brains and brawn, and he’s using both to outsmart one heck of a clever bank heist mastermind. His portrayal is so spot-on it makes you want to go out and solve crimes—while looking unflappably cool, of course.
American Gangster Cool Authority Personified
In American Gangster (2007), Denzel stepped into the well-tailored suits of Frank Lucas and showed us what cool authority really looks like. This guy had control over an entire drug empire and did it with such panache that even his rivals couldn’t help but admire him. It was like watching a chess master at work—if the chess master was also a gangster who could end you with a look.
The High-Flying Cool of Flight’s Captain Whip Whitaker
Denzel tackled the role of Captain Whip Whitaker in Flight (2012), where he played an airline pilot with some serious personal demons—yet still managed to land a plane like it was nothing more than parallel parking. The character was flawed but showed mastery under pressure that could only be described as superhumanly cool.
The Equalizer Calm Collected Lethal
In 2014’s The Equalizer, Denzel played Robert McCall, a man who brought new meaning to the term ‘vigilante justice.’ He was calm, collected, and had skills that would make Jason Bourne want to up his game. Watching McCall take down bad guys was like seeing someone put together a puzzle—a very violent puzzle.
Fences A Subdued Kind of Cool
In Fences (2016), Denzel played Troy Maxson—a role that may not scream ‘cool’ at first glance but carries an undeniable air of dignity and strength that’s pretty darn impressive. It’s less about swagger and more about substance, which is a refreshing change of pace if you ask me.
Denzel Off-Screen Just As Cool As On-Screen
Last but not least, let’s talk about Denzel himself—the man behind all these characters. Whether he’s giving interviews or making public appearances, he exudes the same level of coolness you see on screen. It’s not an act; it’s just who he is: effortlessly charismatic and always composed.
To wrap this up, let me just say that Denzel Washington has been defining cool for decades—and if you weren’t aware before, now you know. His legacy in Hollywood isn’t just about the roles he’s played; it’s about how he’s played them with such undeniable swag that they’ve become part of our cultural fabric.
Follow Us