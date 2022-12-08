10 Things You Don’t Know About Taylour Paige

Insanely talented rapper Kendrick Lamar makes a statement with just about everything he does. When he made the music video for his song ‘We Cry Together’ he brought on a talented actress. Her name is Taylour Paige, and she is the star of the show. She’s so good in a music video that it almost feels like the story is real. They fight, they argue, and you can feel her pain in this video, and it’s sparked a lot of talks. Who is Taylour Paige? We know who Kendrick Lamar is, but who is this stunning talent he’s using to bring his words to life?
1. Taylour Paige is Young
Taylour Paige is a woman born in the 90s. She was there for the entire decade, too, so she knows how good it was to grow up during a much freer, much more casual time. She was born on October 5, 1990, which means she celebrated her 32nd birthday in 2022. She was born and raised in Santa Monica, California.
2. She is a Dancer
She doesn’t just enjoy the art of dancing; she was born to dance. She began taking dance lessons when she was a toddler. By that, we mean she was only two when her parents enrolled her in dance classes. When a child begins dancing at that age, you know they are going to be a star by the time they are an adult.
3. She Traveled to Study Dance
Her ballet is so good that she studied both locally in southern California as well as across the country. When she was old enough to travel to study, she went to Washington, D.C., two summers in a row. The point of her going was to study at the Kirov Academy of Ballet.
4. She’s a Former Laker Girl
By 2010, she was ready to make a name for herself in the dance world, doing more than ballet. She auditioned to become a Laker Girl, and she made it. She did it for three months, but it didn’t work out for her. She left behind her days with the cheer squad to return to college.
5. She’s a College Graduate
Following her short stint as a Lakers girl, she went to college. She is a proud graduate of Loyola Marymount University, and it’s brought her so much joy. She wanted to pursue a career in acting, but she also wanted to obtain her college degree before she put herself out there.
6. She Did Ad Work for A While
Before Taylour Paige hit it big in the entertainment world, she did what she needed to do. She worked on ads and commercials. You might recognize her from her work with Adidas or Best Buy. She also worked with fast food giant Mcdonald’s, among other brands who wanted her to work with them. She went from there to land small roles in films and on television, but she didn’t stop there.
7. Her Biggest Role to Date
She did take on a lot of work on television, including making appearances on shows such as Grey’s Anatomy. However, it was the role she landed in the 2020 film Zola that gave her a break. She was finally a star, and she was finally on the map. People began to notice her talent more often, and the game began to change for her. She was so good in this role that she won an Independent Spirit Award for being the best female lead character.
8. She’s a Singer, Too
The other thing you should know about Taylour Paige is that she not only stars in a Kendrick Lamar music video, but she also sings on the album. She’s a contributing factor to the success of Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, and it’s her work that landed her a Grammy nod. She’s that talented. She went from there to a short film adaptation of the music video, and now things are heating up for Taylour Paige.
9. She Was In a Relationship With a Grey’s Star
Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams is a big name in the industry – and he’s a handsome man, too. These two dated for a while – more than two years, to be precise. Taylour Paige and Jesse Williams were together from May 2019 until August 2021. They ended things, and she moved on.
10. She’s a Married Woman
We did mention she moved on but did we mention she did not waste a moment? When you know, you know. She met a fashion designer named Gary Angulo. You might not recognize his name, but you might recognize his stage name, which is Rivington Starchild. They became engaged in September 2022 and got married less than two weeks later.