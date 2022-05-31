Tim Key’s name may not be that widely known in the United States, but in his home country of England, he has made quite the name for himself. With more than 15 years of experience in the entertainment industry, Tim has shown that he can do a little bit of everything. However, what he’s best known for is his work in comedy. From live shows to comedic TV and film roles, most would agree that Tim is an expert when it comes to making people laugh. The next couple of years are probably going to be even bigger than what he’s already accomplished, and it’s going to be something truly special to watch. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tim Key.
1. He Studied Russian
Tim was born and raised in England, but that isn’t the only European country that has piqued his interest. He attended the University of Sheffield where he studied Russian. As far as we know, however, it doesn’t appear that he has ever done any acting in Russia.
2. He Has Behind-the-Scenes Experience
Tim has spent the majority of his career acting, but he has proven to be a very well-rounded storyteller who is capable of creating from many different angles including screenwriting and consulting. As his career continues, we will probably see him do even more behind-the-scenes work.
3. He’s Released an Album
On top of all of the other things that Tim is good at, he is also a very talented poet. In 2010, he decided to try something different with his poems. Tim released a comedy/poetry album titled Tim Key. With a String Quartet. On a Boat. This release remains his only album, and it’s unclear if he has plans to release another.
4. He’s Released Several Books
Tim has written lots of individual poems over the years, but that isn’t all. He has also released a few poetry books over the years with the most recent being Here We Go Round The Mulberry Bush (An Anthology of Poems and Conversations from Outside.) which was released in 2022. It seems likely that he’ll release more books in the future.
5. He’s a Private Person
Working in the entertainment industry often means having to put your life on display even when you don’t want to. However, Tim has done a great job of maintaining a pretty high level of privacy over the years. He doesn’t reveal any personal information on social media and he also doesn’t typically do lots of interviews.
6. He Has Theater Experience
On-screen work is the goal for lots of actors because it tends to pay better than theater. However, there’s something about being on stage that lots of performers can’t resist, and Tim is one of them. He has lots of theater experience and he continues to do live shows.
7. He Sells Merch
If you love Tim’s work, watching and/or listening to his projects isn’t the only way you can support him. He also sells playing cards with his original poetry written on them. The cards can be purchased directly through his website, but unfortunately, the link appears to be unavailable at the moment.
8. It’s Unclear If He’s Had Formal Acting Training
While we know that Tim studied Russian during his time in college, we weren’t able to find any information on whether he’s had any professional acting training. What we do know, though, is that he joined the Cambridge University Footlights Dramatic Club after graduating from college even though he wasn’t a student at Cambridge University. Either way, however, there’s no denying the fact that Tim Key is a natural when it comes to keeping people entertained.
9. He’s Done Lots of Voice Work
To say that Tim Key is a man of many talents would probably be an understatement. Over the course of his career, he has shown that he can do anything he puts his mind to. Among those things is voice work. He has participated in several radio programs and he has been a regular on BBC Radio 4 for more than a decade.
10. He Has 60 Acting Credits
Nothing in the entertainment industry is guaranteed which means that it’s incredibly impressive whenever someone is able to build a long-lasting career. Tim’s resume reflects all of the work he’s put in over the years and he has gotten to cross paths with lots of very talented people along the way. According to Tim’s IMDB page, he currently has 60 acting credits which include an upcoming project that is set to be released at some point in 2022.