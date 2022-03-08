Reality TV has become extremely popular over the last 20 years. For some reason, people just can’t seem to get enough of watching other people live their lives. Now, everyone is trying to get in on the action. On March 9, 2022, Netflix will be debuting a new reality series called Byron Baes. The name of the show was inspired by Byron Bay, the town where the series takes place. The show will follow 14 cast members and it promises to offer the right balance of drama and positivity. Although we’ll all have to wait for the show’s debut to see how things pan out, Byron Baes has already gotten lots of attention from people all over the world. Keep reading to find out 10 things you didn’t know about Byron Baes.
1. The Show Was Announced Almost a Year Ago
It’s no secret that the production process for a show can be fairly time-consuming. However, it looks like things with Byron Baes actually moved along pretty quickly. The show was first announced in April of 2021 and it will make its debut just a little over a year later.
2. Locals Wanted to Boycott The Show
When news about Bryon Baes initially broke, the people of Byron Bay were not happy about having their town featured in the show. Many locals do not appreciate the way the show portrays Byron Bay and some have even gone as far as asking people to boycott the series. In fact, in the spring of 2021, a petition was created in an attempt to prevent the show from receiving filming permits.
3. The Cast Members Are Influencers
Part of the premise of Byron Baes is that the cast members are social media influencers. This is one of the main reasons why many locals aren’t feeling the concept of the series. In reality, however, most of the people on the show don’t have very big online followings. That said, all of them will probably start getting more followers once the show airs.
4. The Show Was Meant to Be A First For Netflix
Over the last few years, Netflix has really stepped it up in the original content department. The platform has given us lots of great movies and shows, and Byron Baes is Netflix’s first Australian reality TV series. Although other reality shows set in Australia are available on Netflix, they originally aired on other networks/platforms.
5. The Show’s Future Isn’t Looking Too Bright
Even though Byron Baes hasn’t even aired yet, it already seems somewhat unlikely that the show will be renewed for a second season. Not only have Byron Bay residents made it clear that they do not support the show, but other people have also expressed disdain for the show. When the official Byron Baes trailer was released on YouTube, almost all of the comments were negative.
6. You Can’t Follow The Show On Social Media
Those who like to keep up with their favorite shows on social media aren’t going to have any luck this time. At the moment, Byron Baes does not have any official social media profiles. However, viewers can follow Netflix’s official accounts if they want to stay in the loop with this show and others.
7. The Show Will Focus On Cast Members Trying to Advance Their Careers
If you’re like most people, you’re probably wondering what Byron Baes is actually about. The truth is that the show doesn’t really have a plot other than simply following the cast members around, but the show’s trailer indicates that Byron Baes is going to focus heavily on cast members trying to advance in their various lines of work.
8. Viewers Probably Won’t See An Accurate Representation of Byron Bay
Byron Bay is a very beautiful place, but there is a lot more to the area than what can be seen on the surface. One of the main criticisms that residents have about the show is that it depicts Byron Bay as a glamorous and picturesque place and ignores some of the more serious challenges that are going on in the area.
9. The Show Is Produced By Eureka Productions
Byron Baes is produced by a company called Eureka Production. Although most people have probably never heard of the company, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with some of the other shows it has produced. Some of Eureka Productions’ credits include Crikey! It’s the Irwins and The Voice Australia.
10. There Were Some Issues Tradmarking Byron Baes
An article published by The Sydney Morning Herald revealed that there was a “snag” when attempting to trademark the phrase Byron Baes. The article reported that “Nearly five months after Netflix requested use of the words ‘Byron Baes’ for entertainment services, Teena Zerefos Waldron, the owner of children’s store Bondi Beach Baby, has filed an application opposing the trademark. The reason for the opposition to the trademark is unclear, but Ms Waldron does sell ‘Bae Bibs’ for babies.”