Home
Television
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Byron Baes

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Byron Baes

45 seconds ago

Reality TV has become extremely popular over the last 20 years. For some reason, people just can’t seem to get enough of watching other people live their lives. Now, everyone is trying to get in on the action. On March 9, 2022, Netflix will be debuting a new reality series called Byron Baes. The name of the show was inspired by Byron Bay, the town where the series takes place. The show will follow 14 cast members and it promises to offer the right balance of drama and positivity. Although we’ll all have to wait for the show’s debut to see how things pan out, Byron Baes has already gotten lots of attention from people all over the world. Keep reading to find out 10 things you didn’t know about Byron Baes.

1. The Show Was Announced Almost a Year Ago

It’s no secret that the production process for a show can be fairly time-consuming. However, it looks like things with Byron Baes actually moved along pretty quickly. The show was first announced in April of 2021 and it will make its debut just a little over a year later.

2. Locals Wanted to Boycott The Show

When news about Bryon Baes initially broke, the people of Byron Bay were not happy about having their town featured in the show. Many locals do not appreciate the way the show portrays Byron Bay and some have even gone as far as asking people to boycott the series. In fact, in the spring of 2021, a petition was created in an attempt to prevent the show from receiving filming permits.

3. The Cast Members Are Influencers

Part of the premise of Byron Baes is that the cast members are social media influencers. This is one of the main reasons why many locals aren’t feeling the concept of the series. In reality, however, most of the people on the show don’t have very big online followings. That said, all of them will probably start getting more followers once the show airs.

4. The Show Was Meant to Be A First For Netflix

Over the last few years, Netflix has really stepped it up in the original content department. The platform has given us lots of great movies and shows, and Byron Baes is Netflix’s first Australian reality TV series. Although other reality shows set in Australia are available on Netflix, they originally aired on other networks/platforms.

5. The Show’s Future Isn’t Looking Too Bright

Even though Byron Baes hasn’t even aired yet, it already seems somewhat unlikely that the show will be renewed for a second season. Not only have Byron Bay residents made it clear that they do not support the show, but other people have also expressed disdain for the show. When the official Byron Baes trailer was released on YouTube, almost all of the comments were negative.

6. You Can’t Follow The Show On Social Media

Those who like to keep up with their favorite shows on social media aren’t going to have any luck this time. At the moment, Byron Baes does not have any official social media profiles. However, viewers can follow Netflix’s official accounts if they want to stay in the loop with this show and others.

7. The Show Will Focus On Cast Members Trying to Advance Their Careers

If you’re like most people, you’re probably wondering what Byron Baes is actually about. The truth is that the show doesn’t really have a plot other than simply following the cast members around, but the show’s trailer indicates that Byron Baes is going to focus heavily on cast members trying to advance in their various lines of work.

8. Viewers Probably Won’t See An Accurate Representation of Byron Bay

Byron Bay is a very beautiful place, but there is a lot more to the area than what can be seen on the surface. One of the main criticisms that residents have about the show is that it depicts Byron Bay as a glamorous and picturesque place and ignores some of the more serious challenges that are going on in the area.

9. The Show Is Produced By Eureka Productions

Byron Baes is produced by a company called Eureka Production. Although most people have probably never heard of the company, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with some of the other shows it has produced. Some of Eureka Productions’ credits include Crikey! It’s the Irwins and The Voice Australia.

10. There Were Some Issues Tradmarking Byron Baes

An article published by The Sydney Morning Herald revealed that there was a “snag” when attempting to trademark the phrase Byron Baes. The article reported that “Nearly five months after Netflix requested use of the words ‘Byron Baes’ for entertainment services, Teena Zerefos Waldron, the owner of children’s store Bondi Beach Baby, has filed an application opposing the trademark. The reason for the opposition to the trademark is unclear, but Ms Waldron does sell ‘Bae Bibs’ for babies.”

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Byron Baes
Why Lucha Underground Was Doomed From The Start
Why “U.S.S Callister” (Black Mirror Season 4 Episode 1) Is A Feminist Masterpiece
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
The Five Best Moments From Jordan Peele’s Nope Trailer
Did The Animated Sequence In Kill Bill Vol. 1 Ruin The Film?
Movie Review: The Deep House
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Furiosa Won’t be a Big Chase Movie
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Tangye
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paul Damico
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
So How Many Anime Genres Are There Anyway?
Top Five Characters In Avatar: The Last Airbender
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio