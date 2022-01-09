10 of The Most Highly Anticipated Movies Of 2022

Movies made a strong comeback in 2021. The year closed out on an electrifying note thanks to films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home booming at the box office; however, now’s also a great time to prepare for all the amazing films that are set to be released in 2022. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of ten of the most highly anticipated features coming out this year.
The Batman
The Batman focuses on the second year of the world’s greatest detective. The Riddler, Penguin, and Carmine Falcone are the prime villains causing chaos in Gotham city. It’s been nine years since a solo Batman feature and Matt Reeves drawing inspiration from the Year One and The Long Halloween comics opens some intriguing and exciting avenues that should separate Robert Pattinson’s Batman from previous incarnations.
Don’t Worry Darling
Olivia Wilde steps back into the director’s chair for this psychological thriller that focuses on a 1950’s housewife who’s living in a utopian experimental community. Don’t Worry Darling comes across as a great Twilight Zone episode. Wilde came out of the gate strong with the hilariously underrated, Booksmart; Though Don’t Worry Darling isn’t the same type of film, the promising teaser and stellar cast – which includes Florence Pugh and Harry Styles – gives hope that it’ll be one of the best thrillers of 2022.
Uncharted
After years of developmental hell, Uncharted will finally hit theaters with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as the younger version of Nathan Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Director by Zombieland’s Ruben Fleischer, it will follow the duo’s first treasure hunting adventure and clues that may lead to Drake’s long-lost brother. Video game adaptations have mostly failed in Hollywood. Some of the most recent films such as Assassins Creed has a talented cast in front and behind the camera, yet the movies still turn out to be duds. However, it isn’t impossible to make a great adaptation and the trailers give hope that Uncharted will finally do video game movies proud.
Bullet Train
Coming from the director of John Wick and Atomic Blonde is another badass action flick starring Brad Pitt, which is based on the Maria Beetle novel by Kotaro Isaka; Bullet Train is about five assassins on a Japanese bullet train with assignments that are all interconnected. While a trailer has yet to be revealed, Bullet Train sounds like a fun combination of Smokin’ Aces, John Wick, and maybe a little Deadpool. The talent and cast promise a bloody and wild ride, and the premise sounds like it could be the next great summer blockbuster.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
The first Sonic film surprised many after the disastrous character design (that was thankfully changed); however, the first movie ended up being a solid piece of entertainment that didn’t fall into the bad category. This time, Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik character is complete, but joining his crusade to catch the blue speed runner is Knuckles, but on the opposite side, Tails joins Sonic, Tom, and Maddie Wachowski to stop Dr. Eggman’s quest for power. The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer promises a bigger film with the same amount of heart and humor of the first, and if the sequel can maintain that element while still crafting an original story then it hard to see how this video game adaptation can end up being bad.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Sam Raimi returns to the world of superheroes with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which sees the Sorcerer dealing with the dangerous effects of the multiverse. This film will also star Elizabeth Olsen’s return to the big screen after WandaVision, along with Benedict Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The latest MCU offering is bouncing off the insanity of Spider-Man: No Way Home and exploring the depths of Dr. Strange’s world even further. With Sam Raimi back into the fold, this should be a beautiful spectacle that expertly balances action with great storytelling.
The Flash
In Ben Affleck’s final appearance as Bruce Wayne/Batman, The Flash movie will bring back several other iconic talents including Michael Keaton and Kiersey Clemens, who joins Barry Allen in his latest adventure in the standalone comic book feature. The plot of the latest DCEU film remains unknown but given all the elements and the fact that this will reportedly erase Zack Synder’s universe of films, The Flash is expected to be something big, starting the new DC universe while saying goodbye to the fans of the previous films.
Avatar 2
After 12 long years, James Cameron brings the world of Pandora back to the big screen in late December, with a big threat returning to the alien home and forcing Jake, Neytiri, and the rest of the Avatars to explore different regions of the planet. The first film wasn’t spectacular storytelling wise by any means, but Avatar was still a fun and old school with gorgeous visuals. If the sequel can inject some originality, along with less exposition, and more character development then this could easily be one of the best films of 2022. Of course, it should be interesting to see how James Cameron pushes the envelope visually.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel
We go back to the exciting world of Spider-Man to catch-up with Miles Morales, who dabbles into the multi-dimensions of the universe. Exact plot details are unknown; however, given how gorgeous and captivating the first movie was, then the expectation for the sequel is surely high. What’s interesting is the return of Gwen Stacy and the big screen debut of Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099).
Havoc
The Raid and Gangs of London creator returns to tell the story of a drug deal gone horribly wrong, and a detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son. The Raid is one of the most defining action films in the last decade and given the level of talent attached to this project, this should be another hard-hitting action spectacle that ups the ante for action movies.