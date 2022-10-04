10 Female Celebrities Who Proved Love Is Timeless and Dated Younger Men

No one in this day and age would raise their eyebrows when they hear older men dating women younger than them. Well, women dating men younger than them has become a new normal. Pretty fair if you ask me because love is love, and the heart does want what it wants. Many famous women have followed their hearts regarding love despite their age differences with their soulmates. Here are ten women who saw it, wanted it, and most definitely got their dream guys!
1. Gabriella Union and Dwyane Wade
Did someone say power couple? The Being Mary Jane actress and NBA star player have been dating since 2009 after being friends for almost two years. This might be a shock because Gabriella is one of those celebrities who never seem to age, but believe me, when I tell you, they have an age difference of nine years. The celebrity actress is 49, and Dwyane is 40 years old.
2. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Age was indeed just a number for the celebrity actress when she fell head over heels for singer Nick Jonas. They started talking through a message on Twitter and are now happily married. They quickly became one of the most famous couples where the guy is younger after causing a stir at the 2017 Met Gala. With an age gap of ten years, the lovely Priyanka is 40, and Nick is 30.
3. Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa
I would honestly dare say that these two were quite an inspiring couple. Lisa and Momoa met in 2005 and married after dating for almost 12 years. The two were head over heels during their marriage but eventually separated earlier this year, in January 2022. It is sadly allowed for two perfect people to drift apart. The Cosby Show actress Lisa is 54, and Jason is 43. That’s a total of almost 12 years!
4. Shakira and Gerard Piqué
The international sensation, who does not seem to age, Shakira, and soccer champion Gerard started dating in 2010. The two met on the set of Shakira’s Waka Waka video and now have two sons together. Another sad ending for the couple after Shakira confirmed their split in June of 2022. This has been a tough year for the matches we thought were made in heaven. Shakira is currently 45 years, and Gerard is 35 making a difference of around ten years.
5. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
We all dream of love at first sight, and fortunately enough, Britney is one of the lucky ones after she met Sam Asghari in October 2016. After five long years of being together, Asghari proposed in September 2021. The love birds got married in June 2022, proving that maybe this wasn’t such a bad year after all. Britney is 40, and the Iranian-American model is 28, totaling a whopping 12 years.
6. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
I’m pretty sure we have all heard of the famous relationship between Kim and comedian Pete Davidson. The two got together after Kim’s divorce from Kanye West, and Kanye didn’t take it so well for some time. The two eventually split up in August 2022. The socialite Kim is currently 41 years, and Pete is 28 years. That makes a difference of about 13 years.
7. Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles
Love is honestly a beautiful thing, especially when you see it with people you have admired since day one. Olivia Wilde and musician Harry Styles started dating in 2021 after the beautiful actress broke off her engagement to Jason Sudeikis. Harry is 28 years while Wilde is 38, totaling a ten-year difference.
8. Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher
This couple was probably the most famous in the ‘00s. Demi and Ashton met around 2003 but officially started dating at Charlie’s Angels premiere. They finally got married in 2005 but sadly split up in 2013. Demi is currently 59 years, and Ashton is 44, bringing their age difference to an apologetic 15 years.
9. Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel
There are always doubts before taking significant steps in these relationships, and it wasn’t so different for Miranda. She initially didn’t take Snapchat founder Spiegel seriously but soon realized they were soul mates. Miranda is currently 39 years, and Evan is 32. A 7-year age gap.
10. Jenifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez… and Casper Smart
If there is a queen who isn’t afraid to try again with love, it’s Jennifer. The sensation has been married a couple of times and simply engaged a couple more. Some of her matches were younger, for example, Casper Smart, who is currently 35, and Alex Rodriguez, 47. The singer is presently 53 years making an age difference of 18 and 6 years, respectively.