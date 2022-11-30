10 Different Reasons Why Every Fast and Furious Character Wouldn’t Survive

There are action movies that are great since they show real-world action and violence that might actually happen. This might be a little boring, but at the same time, it’s easier to believe in since it brings to mind what actually happens when a fist collides with a face or when people get into car accidents or try outlandish stunts that attempt to defy the laws of physics. The Fast and Furious franchise has thrown all credibility and believability to the wind more than a few times since the truth is that most of the stunts and fights that take place in this long-running series go against everything that might be easily believed. In the real world, everyone on the crew would have either been dead or in traction by now, but that’s the thing about movie magic, it can give a person more lives than a cat, and it can make the impossible look awesome enough to get people to forget for a little while that it’s pure nonsense.
With that in mind, here are a few ways that the characters in Fast and Furious movies should have perished at one point.
10. Han was on the Yakuza’s radar, and they knew he was stealing.
To be fair, it would appear that the Yakuza isn’t quite what it used to be back in the days when its legend was still building. But in the movies, it’s still a force to be reckoned with when going up against a single individual. Think about it this way; if any mob-like group found out a person was stealing from them, it’s not likely that the person would have been allowed to exist for this long unless they had top-notch, around-the-clock protection.
9. Roman should have been dead on multiple occasions.
When it comes to plot armor, there aren’t a lot of people that have been given the same grade as Roman since the guy has no business surviving some of the things he’s been through, as he should have died from hypothermia, gunfire, a landmine, being crushed by an armored van, and…well, you get the point.
8. Brian is a sensitive subject, but there are a few moments when his end should have come.
The fact that Dom didn’t murder him in the first movie when it was revealed that he was an FBI agent is amazing enough, but while fighting against Tony Jaa on the transport bus, there’s only a slim to none chance that he could have escaped that predicament. But fighting Tony Jaa should have been the end of him as well.
7. Letty took on Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey, but there’s no explanation of how she became this tough.
Seriously, her profile states that she was skilled in boxing and street fighting. Really? And somehow, because it’s convenient, Letty was able to keep pace with trained bodyguards and more than one person at a time, even though she’s not a highly-skilled agent, and there’s nothing to say that she took lessons over the years. If Carano didn’t take her out, then Rousey should have been able to. That, or the explosion that only gave her amnesia, should have immolated her.
6. Hobbs’ arms would have been ripped out of their sockets when trying to hold a helicopter in place.
Technically, Hobbs and Shaw do belong to the franchise since this is where the characters came from, but the suspension of disbelief in this movie was beyond ridiculous. At one point, Hobbs actually takes a bottle to the face without a scratch, but holding onto a helicopter that could have easily ended him is enough to make a lot of people roll their eyes and remember the 80s.
5. Tej and Roman should have died even attempting to get into space.
So, Tej is a martial arts expert or is skilled enough to take down a henchman, and he’s smart enough to find a way to get into space and destroy a satellite. He and Roman should have been royally screwed just trying to reach the altitude they needed, let alone the impact with the satellite.
4. Ramsay and Letty should have died when trying to jump on top of a car or land on one.
In this franchise, cars are as soft as pillows, and I’m not the first or the only one to notice this since both women have had their turn when it comes to landing on the hood of a car without so much as a bruise. Not only that, but unless both women are expert stunt people, it’s fair to say that hanging on afterward would have been just as impossible.
3. Mia wouldn’t have been safe, as she threw herself into danger.
Let’s see; one moment comes to mind when she and Brian are running through a favela, and they happen to plow through a sheet metal roof, with Mia being pregnant no less. That might not have been enough to kill her, but with everything that came along after that, Mia was in the hot seat just as much as the others.
2. Vincent should have been dead from blood loss in the first movie.
True, he did end up dying eventually, but he probably shouldn’t have been able to make it back in the first place since the wounds he incurred in the first movie should have ended him. Being shot, banged around the outside of a semi-truck, and left in a field while a chopper tried desperately to get him to a hospital didn’t give him the best chances.
1. Trying to pinpoint where Dom should have died is tough since there are so many moments when it should have happened.
There are just too many incidents to point out, but going toe to toe with a world-class assassin is probably one of the most annoying fight scenes of all time. And that’s just one of many.