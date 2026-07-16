10 Actors Who Started in Commercials Before Becoming Famous

Long before audiences knew their names, many of Hollywood’s biggest stars appeared in commercials. Since Hollywood careers rarely start with major film roles, these actors began by taking whatever work they could find. For decades, commercials have long provided that first opportunity. These TV commercials offer exposure, practice, and a paycheck, making them a common starting point in entertainment.
Many of today’s A-list actors built their résumés through these short but important gigs. Looking back at those early commercials tells a different story about fame. It reveals the awkward beginnings, the learning curves, and the hunger that came before the breakthrough. From childhood cookie commercials to awkward fast-food spots, here are ten actors who built their first screen credits in commercials before becoming household names.
1. Leonardo DiCaprio
Long before Titanic and The Revenant, Leonardo DiCaprio appeared in a Bubble Yum commercial as a teenager. The ad aired in the late 1980s and marked one of his earliest on-camera jobs. Even in that short spot, his camera confidence stood out, which makes it easier to see why Hollywood came calling.
2. Brad Pitt
Before becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest leading men, Brad Pitt starred in a 1989 Pringles commercial. The ad leaned heavily into California beach culture, complete with surfing, convertibles, and oversized hair. Pitt’s natural screen presence already looked polished, even before his breakout in Thelma & Louise.
3. Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck booked a Burger King commercial years before Good Will Hunting changed his life. The 1989 ad showed him answering a car phone and making a fast-food delivery. It remains one of the strangest and funniest early celebrity commercials online.
4. George Clooney
Before ER turned him into a star, George Clooney spent years taking small acting jobs, including ad work and minor television appearances. Like many young actors in the 1980s, Clooney used commercials as a way to gain camera experience while building his résumé. While those early appearances did not make him famous overnight, they helped sharpen the screen presence that later made him a star on ER and in films like Ocean’s Eleven.
5. Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman appeared in several commercials in the early 1970s as he was building his acting profile. Decades before his Oscar-winning role in Million Dollar Baby, he used that unmistakable voice to sell mouthwash and Polaroid photos. The ad feels surreal now because his voice has remained the same for decades.
6. Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves starred in a Coca-Cola commercial in 1983 as a teenage cyclist. The ad focused on a big race and an emotional father-son finish. Years later, Reeves laughed about how much soda he had to drink during filming.
7. Steve Carell
Before The Office, Steve Carell appeared in a Brown’s Chicken commercial. His awkward comedic rhythm already looked polished, even in a simple food ad. The same energy later turned Michael Scott into one of TV’s most unforgettable characters.
8. Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston worked in commercials long before Breaking Bad changed television history. One of his best-known early ads promoted Preparation H. It sounds like a joke now, but those gigs helped him build a long career before Walter White.
9. Jack Black Sold Atari as a Kid
Jack Black appeared in an Atari commercial when he was just a child. The ad showed the same chaotic energy and comic timing that later made him famous in School of Rock. Even as a kid, Black’s personality looked fully formed. In retrospect, it’s unsurprising he became a comedy star.
10. Kristen Stewart Appeared in a Porsche Ad as a Child
Kristen Stewart starred in a Porsche commercial before landing her breakout role in Panic Room and The Twilight Saga film series. The ad centered on a father driving her to school, and it showcased her emotional instincts at a very young age. The early commercial work came right before her rise in Hollywood.
Beyond these ten actors, Hollywood is full of stars whose careers kick-started on TV commercials. If anything, it proves how underrated TV commercials have become over the years.
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