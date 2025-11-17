50 Rarely Seen Historical Photos That Might Teach You More Than School Ever Has

It was Confucius who said, “Study the past if you would define the future”. Historical pictures allow us to do just that. They depict some of the most important moments of the days gone by, which we can turn back to and analyze one image at a time. And learn something new with each one of them, whether it’s an old photo from a family album or a snapshot that made it to the history books.

The Facebook page “World Historical Pictures” presents an abundance of such noteworthy images. Their posts range from covering everyday people to events of great historical significance, which allows the roughly 37 thousand followers to get acquainted with different aspects of our past. We have gathered some of the most impressive shots here for you to enjoy. Scroll down for the pictures, and make sure to check here and here for more.

#1 World War One Memorial

Image source: oldpictures32

#2 The Full Tiananmen Square Massacre ‘Tank Man’ Photo, Is More Powerful Than The Cropped Version

Image source: oldpictures32

#3 The Sioux Nation Of Native Americans Teepees Spread Across The Great Plains In 1800s

Image source: oldpictures32

#4 A Picture Of Dr. Religa Monitoring His Patient’s Vitals After Completing A 23-Hour-Long Heart Transplant. His Assistant Is Asleep In The Corner. 1987

Image source: oldpictures32

#5 A Photo Of An Engineer Wiring An Early Ibm Computer, 1958. (Photo By Berenice Abbott)

Image source: oldpictures32

#6 An American Mother And Daughter Hold The American Flag In The Early 1900’s

Image source: oldpictures32

#7 Ladder 118 Fire Truck Crossing The Brooklyn Bridge To The World Trade Center On September 11, 2001. Every Firefighter On The Truck Died Shortly After

Image source: oldpictures32

#8 David Isom, 19, Broke The Color Line In A Segregated Pool In Florida On June 8, 1958, Which Resulted In Officials Closing The Facility

Image source: oldpictures32

#9 Unknown Soldier In 1965

Image source: oldpictures32

#10 This Young Boy Was Born In 1924 And He Is 2 Years Old In This Photo. He Died In 1944 In France On A Us Tanker. His Name Is Lonzo Hudgins And He Received A Purple Heart In Ww2. He Was My Mom’s 1st Cousin. I Love This Vintage Photo Of My Cousin

Image source: oldpictures32

#11 Over 3,000 Workers Who Build The Chase Manhattan Bank In New York City Pose For A Photo Near The End Of Constructional Work, August, 1964

Image source: oldpictures32

#12 Silent Film Actress, Delores Costello, Drew Barrymore’s Grandmother, 1928

Image source: oldpictures32

#13 Lt. Col. Robert Stirm, Is Greeted By His Family, Returning Home After More Than Five Years As A Prisoner Of War In North Vietnam

Image source: oldpictures32

#14 Remember That Photo Of The Construction Workers Having Lunch On An Unfinished New York Skyscraper? Well Here’s The Photographer Charles Ebbets. 9/20/1932

Image source: oldpictures32

#15 The Huffy Radio Bicycle From The 1950s

Image source: oldpictures32

#16 American Athlete Jesse Owens Fills Up A Car At A Petrol Station In His A Uniform Of Cap, Shirt And Bow Tie. Owens Worked As A Petrol Pump Attendant To Help Finance His Studies At Ohio State University. (United States, 1935)

Image source: oldpictures32

#17 Kids These Days Don’t Know The Struggle (1990s)

Image source: oldpictures32

#18 Mark Twain (Samuel L. Clemens) And His Long-Time Friend John T. Lewis (Probably Twain’s Inspiration For The Character “Jim” In “Huckleberry Finn”), Standing Together At Quarry Farm, Elmira, New York – 1903

Image source: oldpictures32

#19 Blackfoot Native Americans On The Roof Of The Mcalpin Hotel, Refusing To Sleep In Their Rooms, New York City

Image source: oldpictures32

#20 An Immigrant Family At New York’s Ellis Island Is About To Embark On The Chase Of Their Dreams. The 1900s

Image source: oldpictures32

#21 Thirteen Sisters In The Brooks Family View Their Only Brother Leslie Benjamin, Following His Birth At Home In Pittsfield, Massachusetts (1954)

Image source: oldpictures32

#22 Marilyn Monroe Photographed By Sam Shaw In Amagansett, New York, 1957

Image source: oldpictures32

#23 New York. 1957

Image source: oldpictures32

#24 Mount St. Helens Eruption, 1980. (Photo By R. Lasher)

Image source: oldpictures32

#25 Telephone Tower, Before They Figured Out Bundling Lines Into Cables. There Are 5000 Lines In This Tower (1890)

Image source: oldpictures32

#26 Madison Square, New York City Ca.1900

Image source: oldpictures32

#27 Homecoming Prisoner Of War – 1946

Image source: oldpictures32

#28 This Is George W. Mclaurin In 1948 Being Segregated From The Rest Of His University Class

Image source: oldpictures32

#29 Federal Reserve Bank, New York, 1959. Photo Ormond Gigli

Image source: oldpictures32

#30 Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Photographed In New York City By Richard Avedon, 1963

Image source: oldpictures32

#31 1984 New York City Subway Ride

Image source: oldpictures32

#32 In 1938 1800 Veterans Of The Civil War Attended An 75th Anniversary Reunion At Gettysburg, Pa. The Youngest Was 88 Years Old, And The Oldest Claimed To Be 112 Years Old

Image source: oldpictures32

#33 The Teenage Daughter Of A An Impoverished Arkansas Farmer Cooking On An Old Stove While Her Mother Was In A Tuberculosis Sanitarium During The Great Depression. Red Cross Photo From Ca. 1930

Image source: oldpictures32

#34 An Italian Child Arriving At Ellis Island, Early 1900s. (Us)

Image source: oldpictures32

#35 Men In Suspenders Posing On The Brooklyn Bridge

Image source: oldpictures32

#36 May 1922: 78-Year-Old Robert T. Lincoln (Son Of Abraham Lincoln) Is Helped Up The Steps At The Dedication Of The Lincoln Memorial In Washington D.c

Image source: oldpictures32

#37 A Dangerous Playground From The 1970s

Image source: oldpictures32

#38 A Man Recording A Cassette Tape At A Music Festival In The 1980s

Image source: oldpictures32

#39 An Immigrant Family On The Dock At Ellis Island After Having Just Passed The Rigid Examination For Entry Into The Country, Looking Hopefully At New York’s Skyline While Awaiting The Government Ferry On August 13, 1925

Image source: oldpictures32

#40 A Well-Dressed Young Lady In The 1930s. Almost Looks Like It Could Have Been Taken Yesterday

Image source: oldpictures32

#41 A Victorian Home Being Moved On Steiner Street Via Horse Power, 1908, San Francisco

Image source: oldpictures32

#42 One Of The First Traffic Signals In New York City, 1922

Image source: oldpictures32

#43 Somewhere Along The Pacific Coast Highway Between Malibu And Palisades, Ca. 1910

Image source: oldpictures32

#44 Sophia Loren Gives Jayne Mansfield The Side-Eye. 1957

Image source: oldpictures32

#45 Kitchen Retro. Combo Sink/Stove/Fridge

Image source: oldpictures32

#46 Traveling Knife Sharpener With A Customer. United States, Early 1910s

Image source: oldpictures32

#47 A 16-Year-Old Arnold Schwarzenegger At His First Body-Building Competition

Image source: oldpictures32

#48 The Arrival Of The Statue Of Liberty On June 17th 1885. The Statue Of Liberty Was A Gift Of Friendship From The People Of France To The People Of America

Image source: oldpictures32

#49 “People Decorating A Saguaro Like A Christmas Tree In Southern Arizona, Circa 1930s.” Arizona Historical Society

Image source: oldpictures32

#50 Christmas Early 1900’s

Image source: oldpictures32

