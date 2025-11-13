14 Pics From The Massive Protests In Hong Kong That Illustrate The Discipline And Respect Of The People

The semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong has been rocked by protests recently after a controversial extradition bill, one that allows ‘suspects’ to be taken back to mainland China for questioning, has reopened old wounds and grievances.
The former British colony, which was handed back to Chinese rule in 1997, has endured an uneasy relationship with the mainland while attempting to keep its special status in a “one country, two systems,” agreement.
Attempts by the Chinese Communist Party to further impose its will on the Hong Kong population have resulted in pro-democracy protests and civil disobedience, with activists most recently finding their voice in the 2014 ‘Umbrella Movement’ which occupied large parts of Hong Kong for 79 days.
Now Hong Kongers are out on the streets again, heading out in even larger crowds of people this time. It is estimated that around 2 million people, 25% of the Hong Kong population, have taken part in the peaceful protests so far, and they have forced both the local government and Beijing to rethink their stance.
These are no wild, violent insurrections, though. Hong Kongers do their protests differently! Showing discipline, unity, good manners, and respect for their city; this is an expression of peaceful people power at its finest. Something that we could all learn from Chinese people when dealing with oppressive policies from those in power.
These are examples of how Hong Kongers are successfully and respectfully standing up for a good cause.
Image credits: hoccgoomusic
#1 Hong Kong Students Studying For Their Finals While Protesting
Exam time is coming up and while Hong Kongers need to fight for their collective autonomy, they also have to take care of their individual futures too. Combining their responsibilities to their city with their need to succeed at school, these students were able to show their support without interrupting their exam prep.
Image source: jacathinker
#2 Level Of Tidiness In Hong Kong After A Protest Of 1.3 Million People!
Image source: randomup24
#3 Hong Kong Protestors Giving Way To Ambulance Like Crossing The Red Sea
Image source: Rayman Cheuk / USP United Social Press
#4 Hong Kong Protestors Cleaning Up The Field After The Protest
A notable feature of the protests has been the eagerness of those who take part to clean up after themselves. Large scale protests like these can quickly turn into riots, with more extreme elements of society taking advantage of the chaos to loot, steal and vandalize property.
These protests seem to have largely avoided this phenomenon as they are essentially self-policing, a perfect example of people looking out for each other to protect the greater good. They love their city and show it the respect it deserves, unlike recent riots in Paris, London or Athens, just to name a few.
Image source: kikicheung
#5 Protesters Shield Themselves With Umbrellas Against Pepper Spray Used By The Police Outside The Government Headquarters In Hong Kong
Image source: bint_elkhandaq
#6 Volunteers In Ponchos Marked With A Blue Cross, Wearing Surgical Masks And Goggles, Form A Human Wall To Protect The First Aid Area Right Outside Admiralty Station, Across The Street From The Hong Kong Central Government Offices
Image source: maryhui
#7 We’re Hong Kong People, We’re Crazy People. There’re 2 Millions People Protesting But Still Very Disciplined
Image source: EDoric
#8 A Small Crowd Is Back Outside The Hong Kong Government Offices…to Clean Up The Rubbish. To Sort Out Recyclables And Unused Materials, And Clean Up The Rubbish. Incredible
Image source: maryhui
#9 Impressive How Thoughtful And Organised These Protestors Are. Bottles Of Water Are Left Along Pavements And Other Strategic Areas So People Can Douse Themselves, And Put Out Teargas Grenades When Police Move In
Image source: LianainFilms
#10 Notes Of Remembrance Cover A Sidewalk Outside Pacific Place, A Luxury Mall From Which A Protester Fell To His Death Yesterday Night
Social workers set up this station for people “to commemorate a martyr, to express their feelings and emotions.”
Image source: maryhui
#11 Hong Kong Press Wears Helmets, Eye Masks And Reflective Vests To Express Discontent Towards Local Police’s Actions
Image source: MaTPheW_FunG
#12 Hong Kong Protesters Helping Journalist After Tear Gas Deployment
Image source: tomyyat
#13 These Hong Kong Protesters Run Around Putting Out Fires Instead Of Starting Them
Image source: umilmi81
#14 At Times Square, Causeway Bay A Guide On How To Fold Origami Lilies For Those Who’d Like To Pay Tribute To The Protester Who Fell To His Death Saturday Night
Image source: YPHeidiY
