53 Screenshots Of Texts That Were Too Hilarious To Delete

When text messaging was introduced, it revolutionized the way we communicate. No longer was there the need to call our friends and family members every time we wanted to get in touch. We could simply leave them messages and let them reply whenever they were available. Or whenever they thought of a response clever enough to send.
Here’s a list of screenshots from two Facebook pages that are dedicated to sharing hilarious and creative text conversations. From funny misunderstandings to clever jokes, we hope that these images will make you giggle. And be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to use a bit more comedy in your own texts!
According to MessageDesk, SMS text messaging was invented in 1984, which might be nearly two decades before you started using it. By 2000, however, it was popular for Americans to start texting with their phones, sending an average of 35 messages a month. Since then, texting has exploded in popularity, becoming one of the most popular ways to communicate.
Nowadays, it’s estimated that Americans send a whopping 18 billion text messages every single day. And anyone who owns a smartphone knows that you can probably also text your doctor’s office, politicians in your area, the restaurant you made a reservation at, and even your grandparents.
It wasn’t until 2007, however, that texting officially became more common than making phone calls. And by 2011, one-third of Americans were already saying that they preferred texting to calling. Today, a whopping 90% of cell phone users feel that way. And unsurprisingly, younger generations tend to be more partial to texting.
As far as why people prefer typing with their fingers rather than having a conversation over the phone, there are some undeniable benefits of texting. You can respond to messages at your own convenience, and you have the opportunity to think through your responses before sending them. It’s also nice to have a written record of communications, in case you need to look back on the conversation later to confirm an address or time.
Many people also feel like there’s a lot less pressure involved in text conversations, compared to phone calls. One 2023 survey found that nearly half of Gen Zers in Australia find speaking on the phone anxiety-inducing. And nearly six in ten admit that they dread having to accept or make a phone call. In fact, being stuck on an awkward phone call is one of the top three things Gen Zers want to avoid.
As you can see from this list, texting can be a lot of fun. It might often be dry conversations with your partner about what you need from the store or what you want to eat for dinner, but it can also be hilarious exchanges with your parents or a chance to try out your new stand-up bits. Communicating well over text is a skill that you might want to acquire if you’re dating or need to keep in touch with friends and family who live far away. So if you need some advice on how to start a conversation and keep it going, Brides.com has got you covered.
First, it’s important to know what not to do while striking up a conversation via text. Brides recommends avoiding topics that are too serious, as it’s better to have those conversations in person, as well as cliché topics. Nobody wants to discuss the weather over text, so make sure that the conversation is engaging. But don’t take up too much of the other person’s time either. It’s a good idea to have a polite way to end the conversation when it feels like it’s fizzling out.
If you want to start a conversation over text, you might want to ask the other person about their life, their plans, their interests, and/or their activities. You might even want to strike up a conversation about pop culture or something you saw in the news recently. And it’s always a good idea to compliment the other person and to lead with humor. Everybody loves a good joke, even if it has to be read over text.
Even though texting has been around for a while, it has definitely evolved over the years. Gone are the days of simply sending words; we now have the ability to send photos, videos, emojis, gifs, memojis, and more. You can definitely step up your texting game by sending your friends and loved ones a variety of forms of media over text. They’ll never know what’s coming, but they’ll definitely be laughing!
Are you feeling inspired to start using more comedy in your own text messages, pandas? Keep upvoting the screenshots that you find hilarious, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve recently had any particularly funny text conversations. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring text conversations that will make you giggle, we’ve got the perfect list to check out right here!
