Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zicky Dice

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zicky Dice

16 seconds ago

Anyone who is a fan of wrestling knows the name Zicky Dice. It’s a stage name, obviously, but it’s the name of one of Impact Wrestling’s biggest stars. He’s a champion. He’s talented, and he puts in the work to achieve all that he has achieved thus far in his career, and his fans appreciate him for it. However, the world of wrestling brings with it so many characters and so many shows that are put on by people who have entire lives and entire personalities outside of their characters. Who is Zicky Dice when he is not in the ring or promoting his work as a wrestler? Let’s find out.

1. He is Trained

No one is good enough to do the things he’s done without being trained by the professionals. Dice was trained at a famed academy called the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. His instructors are well-known in the world of wrestling. Their names are Marek Brave and Seth Rollins. Anyone in the know, well, knows.

2. He is a Singer

When he’s not wrestling, Dice also has a different hobby. He’s a singer. He loves it, he enjoys it, and he focuses a lot on it. He’s the lead singer of a band, too. The band is called Heart to Heart. It’s something that’s been close to him for a long time, and he pursues his singing career regularly.

3. His Real Name is Nick

It’s a tongue twister between his stage name and his real name. He was born Nick Zoppo, but he goes by Zicky Dice. If we had to guess, we’d imagine that he often went by the name Zicky as a sort of combination of his last initial and his first name, but we don’t know this for certain.

4. He’s a Floridian

He a man from the Sunshine State. He is from the laid-back, lovely Cocoa Beach. Many know this area of the east coast of Florida as the Space Coast as it is so near Kennedy Space Center, the cruise ports of Port Canaveral, and it’s less than an hour from Orlando – the theme park capital of the world.

5. He’s Happy With Impact

He was signed with a different agency prior to the COVID pandemic shutting things down. It was difficult to be shut down when you are accustomed to being busy and active all the time, and his contract with the former company expired while on hiatus. Impact recognized that they’d benefit from his talent, so they snapped him up right away, signed him, and got him back to work. He’s happy with it, and getting back to work was the best thing for him.

6. He is Looking to Work for AEW

His dream is to work for All Elite Wrestling, and he is holding on to that one. It is his goal in life, and he will make it happen. He says it regularly in interviews. He makes it clear this is what he’s looking to do, and he is not stepping back from his desire to make it happen at any point.

7. He is Married

He’s a married man, but no one knows much about his wife. We know that he is excited to share the news with her when it happens, and she is the first to know about his work and his new contracts, but we don’t know her name or anything else about her.

8. He is Private

One thing is for certain – he is a man who values his privacy. He is not sharing all of his personal details or his life outside of wrestling with the world. He might share a small glimpse into his marriage or his home life from time to time, but it’s not enough to really paint a picture of what he is like when he is not in character and in the ring.

9. He Has a Nickname

Lest you think that his state name is also his nickname, he’s often referred to as Outlandish. It’s his character, it’s part of his Instagram name, and it’s part of who he is and what he is trying to accomplish as a wrestler. It is, after all, all about image with people who work in this line of business. Image is everything when you are a wrestler.

10. He’s Finding Freedom

The one thing that he loves most about his contract with Impact is that he can work for anyone at the same time. If he wants to go to work with another agency at the same time, he can do that. He’s not tied to one company with all of his hope for his future in their hands at one time.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Five Wrestlers Who Should Beat Charlotte Flair For The WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
The Connection Between Shameless and Dragon Ball Z
Six Unknown Behind-The-Scenes Facts About “The Circle”
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Is It Okay To Make A Funny Slavery Movie?
The Righteous Gemstones
Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of The Righteous Gemstones
Why A Doctor Was On Set While Shooting After We Fell
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zicky Dice
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Louise Lombard
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Angela Sari
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
So How Many Anime Genres Are There Anyway?
Top Five Characters In Avatar: The Last Airbender
The Top Five Characters In The Legend Of Korra
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio