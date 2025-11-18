50 Times People Saw Such Creative Zero-Waste Ideas They Just Had To Share

The surplus of waste is becoming a bigger and bigger problem locally and globally with each passing day. The UN estimates that every year, humans generate up to 2.3 billion tons of municipal solid waste. Waste pollution is becoming a serious problem, as around 2.7 billion people lack access to waste collection.
That’s why we should all do our (however tiny) part in trying to reduce global waste, so we’ve compiled some ideas for you, zero-waste Pandas. From tips and tricks you can use at home to creative ideas in restaurants, supermarkets, and small businesses, we’ve got it all covered. Scroll down and see some ideas on how you can be a little kinder to the planet, one upcycled item at a time.
Bored Panda got in touch with an expert in living the zero-waste lifestyle, Gittemarie Johansen. She’s a Danish public speaker, author, content creator, and zero-waste expert who’s been living sustainably since 2015. She kindly agreed to tell us more about the biggest challenges beginners usually face, shared some tips on how one can begin their zero-waste journey, and contemplated with us the question of why zero-waste isn’t the default yet.
More info: Gittemarie Johansen | Instagram | YouTube | Sustainable Badass: A Zero-Waste Lifestyle Guide
#1 I’m A Quilter Who Saves Every Scrap. I Made This Dumbledore Quilt Using All Of The Tiny Scraps From My Stash
Image source: exhaustedoctopus
#2 I Work At A Travel Agency, And When We Have To Get Rid Of Our Outdated Maps, I Reuse Them As Wrapping Paper
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Sometimes Cheap Frames Don’t Come With Hanging Hardware. Tin Can Lids Get The Job Done. Learned This Trick From My High School Art Teacher
Image source: blabbitygabbity
#4 My Dad Built A Greenhouse Out Of Piles Of Random Stuff He’s Been Saving – Old Windows, Bits Of Flooring, Recycled Straightened Nails, And Off-Cuts Of Steel Roofing
Image source: rnords
#5 I Made A Bag Out Of Tags
Over 500 tags used, with two fully adjustable straps that can link together to create a longer strap. The tag for the bag is also a smaller bag made of tags.
Image source: Educational_Target56
#6 My Weekend Project Was Making Use Of A Broken Pot
Image source: pmolina12
#7 This Supermarket Had Tiny Paper Bags Instead Of Plastic Containers To Reduce Waste
Image source: treanegno
#8 Had To Throw This Basket Out At Work Because The Side Had Split. I Asked My Boss If I Could Have It And She Said Sure, So With A Little Ribbon It’s Fixed
Image source: byronfayy
#9 My Grandma Made Her Shopping Bag Out Of Plastic Shopping Bags
Image source: Icantthinkofaname678
#10 Reusing The Kids’ Playhouse As A Catio
Our kids are getting older and we were facing the need to get rid of their playhouse. We also have a cat that likes the outside but gets himself into trouble. We gave away the slides and swings (the cat didn’t enjoy those aspects) and kept the main house to turn it into a catio. The cat loves it and we didn’t have to buy anything besides the wire and door hooks to convert it.
Image source: Redaerkoob
#11 These Chairs Made From Old Fire Hoses, Near A Fire Station
Image source: i_heart_carrot
#12 Old Hair Brush? Attach It To A Leg Of A Chair For Your Cat To Rub On
Image source: ramblingroze
#13 Someone On My Street Put Two Twin Bed Frames On The Curb. I Made One Into A Trellis
Image source: briskiejess
#14 Our Local Supermarket Makes Juice Out Of Unsold Fruits. Literally Zero Waste
Image source: EduKehakettu
#15 Upcycled A Broken Cable Spool From Work Into A Climbing Toy For Our New Kitten, Lady Sif
Image source: derekghs
#16 An Old TV Was Repurposed Into A Cat Bed For My Cat’s Birthday
Image source: BrewCoven
#17 I Was About To Throw Away Some Buttons, Single Earrings, And Broken Necklace Parts, But Turned Them Into DIY Cards Instead
Image source: okaysnowflake
#18 A Coconut Repurposed As A Salt Container That Has Been In My Family For Over 20 Years
Image source: MarsNirgal
#19 Repurposed An Old Diaper Box Into A Bookcase For My Son
Image source: kellyc0417
#20 I Patched A Large Hole In My Favorite Overalls Today
Image source: twin_weenis
#21 Neighbor Built This Neat Greenhouse Out Of Salvaged Windows And Doors
Image source: kazzmere
#22 Mom Ordered A New Blanket, I Needed A Mini Greenhouse Type Container To Keep My Calathea Humid. Perfect? No, But Saved The Plastic From The Trash, And I Get To Give It A New Purpose
Image source: santanotsatan69
#23 Upcycling Tip: A Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Container Makes A Great Mini Greenhouse
Image source: Levangeline
#24 I Made Shelves Using Recycled Thrift Shop Speakers
Image source: MuchoGrande
#25 I Work At A Hospital Where Employees Eat Every Day With Plastic Utensils. My Solution: Fork And Spoon In An Old Pencil Case
Image source: yellow_ducks
#26 A Local Shop Gives Leafy Parts From Vegetables That Most People Don’t Eat To Pets For Free
Image source: nixass
#27 The Components For My New Vacuum Are All Packaged In Paper Instead Of Plastic
Image source: ChewbaccaExMachina
#28 You Can Plant This Calendar Because It’s Made From Recycled Paper
Image source: purutiger
#29 My Mom Always Wraps Birthday Presents In Maps
Many years ago, my Granddad worked in a paper factory. My mom visited his workplace in 1994 to shoot a film there. They had thousands of excess sheets of maps that had been printed that were going to be thrown out, so she took enough that we still get our main presents wrapped in them all these years later.
Image source: conversationchanger
#30 I Make Planters Out Of Old License Plates
Image source: 3q49gh9q34
#31 You Can Grow Loofahs, Dry Them And Use Them To Wash Dishes. 5 Plants Make Enough For About 2 Years In Our House. Fully Biodegradable When They’re Worn Out
Image source: scavenger_hobo
#32 Made From A Very Worn Men’s Shirt That Was Headed To The Landfill
Image source: reddit.com
#33 I Took A Friend’s Thesis Poster That Was Printed On Fabric And Turned It Into A Weekender Bag He Can Use
Image source: gloryallan
#34 A Small Local Movie Theater Uses Reusable Metal Bowls For Popcorn
Image source: stevieisbored
#35 Shout-Out To Everyone Who Washes And Reuses Their Food Storage Bags
Image source: fakeplastictrees81
#36 I Found Myself Buying Makeup Removing Wipes Every Few Weeks, But No More. With Fabric Remnants, An Old Hand Towel, And A Few Hours Of My Time, I’m Saving Money And The Planet
Image source: RhbJ04
#37 Repurposed Pallets For A Raised Bed. $9 Total, Spent On Fasteners And Hardware, With Half Left Over
Image source: italianmick1
#38 It Isn’t A Lot, But Me And My Girlfriend Stopped Buying Paper Towels
Image source: dillrit
#39 My Aunt Requested Crochet Face Scrubbies To Replace Cotton Pads. She Asked For 24, So I Put Them In A Repurposed Candle Container
Image source: jenntones
#40 A Local Soapmaker Sells Miscellaneous Or Broken Pieces Of Soap Without Packaging At A Discount. It’s Perfect For Trying Out New Scents
Image source: CharmingtheCobra
#41 First Time Using Food Scraps To Make Broth
Image source: sisulumme
#42 My Local Coffee Shop Uses Old Milk Cartons As Takeaway Trays
Image source: catdust
#43 Using Old Liquor Bottles To Serve Water At Restaurants
Image source: oceanhigh
#44 I Made Reusable Swiffer Pads! I Have Three Cats And A Dog, And I Get So Tired Of Buying Those Ridiculously Expensive Dusting Pads To Get Up All The Pet Hair
Image source: HallahFin
#45 This Was A Really Fun Upcycling Project And Saved A Fortune On Glass Jars For My Pantry Shelves
Image source: Instahome_uk
#46 Upcycled A Broken Bed Frame
Image source: RayceC
#47 Old And Broken Window Blinds Turned Into Plant Markers
Image source: llcoolbreath
#48 This Toilet’s Cistern Fills Using A Tap And Sink, So You Can Wash Your Hands With No Waste
Image source: herzeleid22
#49 Our Brand New Bed Broke. I Salvaged The Wood, And Turned It Into A Planter
Image source: reddit.com
#50 My Girlfriend Wrapped Her Christmas Presents In Fast Food Bags
Image source: 14PulsarsV1
