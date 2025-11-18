35 Things Americans Didn’t Know The Rest Of The World Envies Them For

Since the US is one of the leading countries in the world, people often feel free to voice their opinions about what they like but mostly dislike about it. Costly healthcare, inflation, conservative values, and dysfunctional politics are just a few things that stop foreigners from believing in the American dream.
However, today’s collection of X posts is all about the things people actually like about the land of the free and are even a bit envious of. From coupons to a deeply rooted cheerleading culture, scroll down to find aspects of American culture others would want to have in their country.
We also reached out to the digital creator and Indian expat living in the US, Priya, from “It’s Ok Yaar,” a content platform she created together with her partner, Darshan, to help other South Asian immigrants. She kindly agreed to share the things she likes about the USA, too.
#1
Image source: twtselma
#2
Image source: SoVeryBritish
#3
Image source: pragueyerrr
#4
Image source: ShaunaOKelly
#5
Image source: Dylananddragons
#6
Image source: bnuyrabbit
#7
Image source: benerationx
#8
Image source: iveuteen
#9
Image source: abbpreston
#10
Image source: emmahasaned
#11
Image source: nic0lestt
#12
Image source: JohnTheFrogRe
#13
Image source: reddaru
#14
Image source: VitaNihilEst, aalexandriabish
#15
Image source: R0ttingroot
#16
Image source: MohToTheEl
#17
Image source: _MellyM_
#18
Image source: alexhill77x
#19
Image source: TheTotless
#20
Image source: ventricletaste
#21
Image source: chambiesfeels
#22
Image source: lloftvlly
#23
Image source: elj_xo
#24
Image source: angelalaw44
#25
Image source: soobsprdx
#26
Image source: peachyfvckup
#27
Image source: godurbutch
#28
Image source: Shellbunny_
#29
Image source: balmainbratzzz
#30
Image source: yertayo
#31
Image source: elisaespositos
#32
Image source: MwizaSophy
#33
Image source: swftlewis
#34
Image source: ruhrohren
#35
Image source: hiitisotis
Follow Us