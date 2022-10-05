Technoblade was a popular member of the Minecraft community, but the young creator also was noted for being popular on YouTube over the occasionally more popular Twitch. Unfortunately, the YouTube streamer, often covered in secrecy, passed away earlier this year from cancer. Still, the YouTube streamer’s career laughs and overall touch helped put Technoblade on the map above other less exciting creators. Below, we’ve detailed the life we know of Technoblade, including kind words from his family since his passing earlier this year and more such as the accomplishments of Technoblade and his love of Minecraft.
Technoblade
Technoblade kept his identity a secret for the entire streaming career and only revealed his face and name when he recorded his final video to his fans, in which he still made jokes but ultimately thanked his fans and said his proper farewell. Technoblade had his YouTube streaming running for just under a decade and only gained momentum and followers with each interaction he had. Technoblade had numerous accomplishments as a YouTube streamer beyond a solid supporting community. Technoblade’s YouTube streamer accomplishments include 11 million subscribers on YouTube and currently has slightly over 15 million and currently 4 million followers on Twitter, so even when the YouTube streamer Technoblade wasn’t uploading videos to YouTube, fans still wanted to be updated with the Minecraft creator via Twitter. Technoblade was younger than 13 when he launched his YouTube, but by the time he was 21 years old, he had reached a milestone on his YouTube of 10,000,000 subscribers, which was absolutely no small feat, as anyone in streaming has known.
Technoblade Minecraft Dedicated
Technoblade, as noted from excessive videos of Minecraft and references to the game, the YouTube streamer Technoblade was most heavily involved with the sandbox survival game with unique pixel graphics that has attracted millions of users across Xbox, Mac, and PC. As Minecraft has millions of users, including Ninja, one of the most popular streamers in the history of esports and the hobby of streaming, it’s among the most demanding video games to build a following around. However, Minecraft can simultaneously be one of the most creative communities in the video game industry, along with Fortnite and Roblox, so anyone dedicated enough will find pleasure without a fanbase, and Technoblade did just that. Technoblade and his love for Minecraft extended far beyond simply playing and streaming the game, as the YouTube streamer also used a famous creature from the game as his logo and character, in place of a webcam, as he hid his identity. The creature that Tehchnoblade associated himself with was the Pig from Minecraft. While the art changed periodically, as any streamer likes to keep things fresh, Technoblade was also represented by a Pig in king’s attire. As the Twitter profile of Technoblade was @Technothepig, and not @Technoblade, it alone showcased the love for the representation with a pig in king’s attire that Technoblade embarrassed so well.
“So Long Nerds” – Technoblade
In his final video, “so long nerds,” which introduced the father of the YouTube streamer Technoblade, he announced, with tears in his eyes, that his son and our beloved Technoblade had passed away from cancer complications. As stated above, Technoblade kept his true identity a secret, which rarely happens in streaming and entertainment. Previously, artists like Marshmello and Deadmau5 had masks throughout their performances and streams but have since revealed their identities. The most famous version of such a secretive identity, outside of comic books, has been world-renowned artist Banksy, who recently had an exciting appearance of his art in The Outlaws on Amazon. In August of 2021, Technoblade, who revealed his real name as Alex in his final video, announced to the fans his cancer diagnosis in his video titled, “where I’ve been.” Each and every single one of his fans was there for him every step of the way, just as he was there for them after he left us with his final, strange, and emotional video headlined by his highly supportive family. Further, in the final video titled, “so long nerds,” Technoblade not only thanked his YouTube fans from his streaming career seemingly endlessly, but he also joked that his merch was still available for those to support his family still and that due to his fans, his siblings would be able to go to college. During his final video, his father also exclaimed that Technoblade had written his final message to fans only eight hours before his passing, which made the final message for his father that much more difficult to address and relay to the fans of the YouTube streamer Technoblade.