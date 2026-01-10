Youssouf Fofana: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Youssouf Fofana
January 10, 1999
Paris, France
27 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Youssouf Fofana?
Youssouf Fofana is a French professional footballer known for his dynamic midfield play and defensive prowess. He consistently anchors the center for top European clubs.
His breakout moment arrived with his inclusion in the France national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His performances helped secure a runner-up finish, solidifying his international reputation.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Paris, Youssouf Fofana’s passion for football was evident from a young age. He started his youth career at Espérance Paris, surrounded by a supportive family.
He later honed his skills at the Clairefontaine National Football Centre and various youth academies, including Red Star, Drancy, and Strasbourg, before his professional debut.
Notable Relationships
Youssouf Fofana maintains a highly private personal life, with no publicly disclosed relationships or romantic partners.
He has no children, and details about any familial connections beyond his parents remain undisclosed to the public.
Career Highlights
As a tireless defensive midfielder, Fofana’s club career includes significant stints at AS Monaco and AC Milan. He signed with Milan for approximately €25 million in 2024.
Fofana earned his first call-up to the France national team in September 2022. He subsequently played a crucial role in France reaching the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final.
His international debut and World Cup performances cemented his standing as a vital player for one of the world’s elite footballing nations. He also contributed to Strasbourg’s 2018–19 Coupe de la Ligue victory.
