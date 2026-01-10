Youssouf Fofana: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Youssouf Fofana: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Youssouf Fofana

January 10, 1999

Paris, France

27 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Youssouf Fofana?

Youssouf Fofana is a French professional footballer known for his dynamic midfield play and defensive prowess. He consistently anchors the center for top European clubs.

His breakout moment arrived with his inclusion in the France national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His performances helped secure a runner-up finish, solidifying his international reputation.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Paris, Youssouf Fofana’s passion for football was evident from a young age. He started his youth career at Espérance Paris, surrounded by a supportive family.

He later honed his skills at the Clairefontaine National Football Centre and various youth academies, including Red Star, Drancy, and Strasbourg, before his professional debut.

Notable Relationships

Youssouf Fofana maintains a highly private personal life, with no publicly disclosed relationships or romantic partners.

He has no children, and details about any familial connections beyond his parents remain undisclosed to the public.

Career Highlights

As a tireless defensive midfielder, Fofana’s club career includes significant stints at AS Monaco and AC Milan. He signed with Milan for approximately €25 million in 2024.

Fofana earned his first call-up to the France national team in September 2022. He subsequently played a crucial role in France reaching the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final.

His international debut and World Cup performances cemented his standing as a vital player for one of the world’s elite footballing nations. He also contributed to Strasbourg’s 2018–19 Coupe de la Ligue victory.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Photographer Spends 2 Years Photographing Animals That May Soon Be Extinct, And It Breaks Our Hearts
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
30 “Unfun” Facts People Have Learned Recently That Are Both Fascinating And Terrifying
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Modern Family Episode 2 – The Bicycle Thief Recap
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2009
The Lion King poster. An image of Simba, Nala, Rafiki, Timone, and Pumba
Disney Lifts Ban on Los Angeles Times Reporters
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2017
43 Health Signs That Shouldn’t Be Ignored As They Can Point To Serious Issues
3 min read
Jan, 7, 2026
23 Amazon Products That Have Officially Ruined Us For Anything Else
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025