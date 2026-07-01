“Do You Overthink Everything?”: This 27-Question Quiz Reveals Your Type

There are people who hear silence after sending a text and just… wait. And then there are people who’ve reread the last message fifteen times, written and deleted four responses, and landed on “the friendship is definitely over.” Yeah. You know.
Overthinking isn’t one thing. There’s the kind that runs through every possible catastrophe before anything has actually happened. There’s the kind that replays what someone said – and how they said it, and what they meant by that pause – for days after the fact. And there’s the kind that knows it needs to make a decision and just… can’t. Different brains, different patterns, same general level of exhaustion.
This quiz has 27 questions. By the end, you’ll have a name for your specific brand of overthinking – which won’t fix it, but might at least make you feel slightly less alone in it. Go ahead.
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