Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Young Adult Book And Why? (Closed)

Young Adult books vary greatly in genres, characters, and adventures. Everyone should have a good comfort book. I’m wondering which one is your favorite?

#1

When I was a teenager I read a lot of Christopher Pike books. My favourite was called “Fall into Darkness”.
I’ve still got all his books I will never get rid of them because they were really important to me.
I’ve been rereading some of his books recently and even though I’m an adult I still enjoy them.

#2

Song of Achilles. It’s well written, and pretty damn faithful to the story as its normally told. Not giving away too much to anyone who doesn’t know the plot: bring tissues. But it is one of my favourite books.

#3

One of my favorites is Poison by Bridget Zinn because the characters feel and talk like real people. The book also has a lot of plot twists, but they aren’t overwhelming and there are a few funny scenes.

#4

It’s so hard to choose a favourite! I love any by John Marsden and Jackie French. Even though they are older than my parents, they really seem to understand the teenage mind.

#5

Either the Ascendance Series or the Traitors Game Series, both by Jennifer Nielsen. She’s wonderful at making characters come to life and a perfect balance of romance!

Or the Seven Realms/Shattered Realm Series by Cinda Williams Chima. She’s not very well known but her books are great I swear. Also was really unexpected cuz I read it a year ago when I was 12 and that’s how I learned about $EX

