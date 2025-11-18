Hey Pandas, Who Do You Think Will Win The Election? (Closed)

by

Who do you think will win the presidential election in 2024?

#1

Let’s see… hmmm….. a criminal prosecutor or a convicted criminal.

#2

I don’t know a lot about it, but according to my colleague:

She’s concerned that a lot of the younger voters may not get out to vote, and a lot of the the older more “traditional values” voters will make more of an effort.
Either way, she’s promised it to be an interesting time, where, everything will either get a lot worse, get a lot better, or stay exactly the same.
She’s promised to give me the rundown on the candidates, parties, and policies. But I’ve asked her outright who she thinks will win; She thinks Geoană could be in for a good shot, but Ciucă will likely get in.

