Hey Pandas, Who Do You Think Will Win The Election? (Closed)

Who do you think will win the presidential election in 2024?
#1
Let’s see… hmmm….. a criminal prosecutor or a convicted criminal.
#2
I don’t know a lot about it, but according to my colleague:
She’s concerned that a lot of the younger voters may not get out to vote, and a lot of the the older more “traditional values” voters will make more of an effort.
Either way, she’s promised it to be an interesting time, where, everything will either get a lot worse, get a lot better, or stay exactly the same.
She’s promised to give me the rundown on the candidates, parties, and policies. But I’ve asked her outright who she thinks will win; She thinks Geoană could be in for a good shot, but Ciucă will likely get in.
