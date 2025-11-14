Twitter Remains Convinced That People Aged Faster In The Past, Continues Posting Photos That “Prove” This Theory

When Brandon McCarthy asked Twitter users whether they agree that people in the past aged faster, he didn’t know he was opening Pandora’s box. But what’s done is done. Everyone immediately started posting pictures that support this theory, and they haven’t stopped yet.

We’re talking 24-year-old soccer players who look like they’re going to break in half when they kick the ball, young moms and dads who could pass off as great-grandparents… Heck, someone even included Pablo Escobar in the collection. Continue scrolling and check out the most important evolutionary discovery of our age for yourself!

#1

Image source: decustecu

Image source: decustecu

#2

Image source: JakesAlterEgo

Image source: JakesAlterEgo

#3

Image source: WhatsSleepTho

Image source: WhatsSleepTho

#4

Image source: didgiantslose

Image source: didgiantslose

#5

Image source: zappaneese

Image source: zappaneese

#6

Image source: drmabuse

Image source: drmabuse

#7

Image source: AsBrandFan

Image source: AsBrandFan

#8

Image source: realjasonstru

Image source: realjasonstru

#9

Image source: OverallRichard

Image source: OverallRichard

#10

Image source: DodgerFoodie

Image source: DodgerFoodie

#11

Image source: CrazyJoeNash

Image source: CrazyJoeNash

#12

Image source: danielkreps

Image source: danielkreps

#13

Image source: HaleYarvard

Image source: HaleYarvard

#14

Image source: TheBarbarienne

Image source: TheBarbarienne

#15

Image source: JoshDeFamio

Image source: JoshDeFamio

#16

Image source: what_speed

Image source: what_speed

#17

Image source: LocalSoundwave

Image source: LocalSoundwave

#18

Image source: LADad112

Image source: LADad112

#19

Image source: GaryMoo14010104

Image source: GaryMoo14010104

#20

Image source: RomancingNope

Image source: RomancingNope

#21

Image source: Lenardthephotog

Image source: Lenardthephotog

#22

Image source: TJRosch

Image source: TJRosch

#23

Image source: ccktwb

Image source: ccktwb

#24

Image source: _vanswan

Image source: _vanswan

#25

Image source: mikeeperez

Image source: mikeeperez

#26

Image source: SoFlaMarlins

Image source: SoFlaMarlins

#27

Image source: KBoopaloo

Image source: KBoopaloo

#28

Image source: GaryMoo14010104

Image source: GaryMoo14010104

#29

Image source: GaryMoo14010104

Image source: GaryMoo14010104

#30

Image source: AytchDeeThang

Image source: AytchDeeThang

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
