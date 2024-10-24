Sexual Assault Allegations Against Kanye West Are Mounting Amid Rumors Of His Ties To Diddy

The disturbing series of sexual assault allegations against Kanye West continues to unfold in the wake of Sean “Diddy” Combs’s court proceedings. The case has unveiled multiple common victims including men and women, of both Kanye West and Sean Diddy Combs. The mounting allegations are linked to drugs, sex trafficking, and sexual abuse charges.
The allegations against Kanye West took a serious turn when one of Kanye West’s former assistants, Lauren Pisciotta, charged him and Diddy with sexual violence. Lauren Pisciotta worked with Kanye West from 2021 to 2022. She claims that during that period, right before she was fired, she was exposed to explicit messages, pornographic images, videos, and calls by West. Pisciotta filed the lawsuit earlier this month where she accused West of drugging and assaulting her at a studio session co-hosted by Sean Diddy Combs.
These details were provided in her complaint extension to PEOPLE. Pisciotta shared exactly how she was drugged with a substance in her drink and became a victim of sexual battery. Lauren Pisciotta started her work with Kanye West in 2021 as an assistant for his Yeezy women’s fashion line. However, these allegations were previously denied by Kanye West’s legal representative who also stated that West would file a lawsuit of his own against Pisciotta. stating “Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta”.
Another Celebrity Victim of Kanye West Comes Forward
Niykee Heaton, another big name in the entertainment industry, came forward earlier in October with her allegations of sexual assault against Kanye West and Sean Diddy Combs. The musician stated that she was just 19 when both the musicians tried to assault her. Heaton’s accusations mark the second time a big and powerful female industry figure is calling the artists out for their inappropriate conduct.
In September 2024, during an Instagram live session, Niykee Heaton shared details about the assault that took place when she was invited to one of West and Combs’s studio sessions. This was right after the success of her song “Bad Intentions.” Upon arriving, she noticed that both Ye and Diddy were completely drunk, which immediately made her feel unsafe. She recalled asking her manager not to sip the drinks they were offered due to her suspicions. However, shortly after her manager took a few sips from the drink, she started losing her mind which confirmed Heaton’s hunch about them being spiked with something.
The musician shared even more disturbing details of the night and talked about how she was pressured to take off her shirt because West and Diddy felt like it was too hot in the studio. When she refused to do so, they forcibly tore the shirt off her body. What made that night the most painfully unforgettable for Niykee Heaton was the fact that when she asked other people in the room for help, they simply looked away.
