“Young, Famous and African” Season 1, Episode 2 Recap

The best entertainers in Africa have come together, and so far, we’re easing into what everyone brings to the table. South African darling Khanyi Mbau is at the forefront of looking her very best, even when her parenting is questioned. She’s living it up with her 28-year-old boyfriend Kudzai, whose line of business we’re yet to know. Also representing Mzansi are rapper Nadai Nakai, who’s cozying up to musician Diamond Platnumz although she’s in a long-distance relationship, Andile Ncube, a put-together sportscaster, and Quinton, popularly known by his stage name, Naked DJ. West Africa is heavily represented by Annie Macaulay-Idibia and Stylist Swanky Jerry, the god of fashion.
At the beginning of the second episode, Diamond Platnumz is swinging into action in his pursuit of “Naaa Meaan” rapper Nadia Nakai. He makes a phone call through which he asks her to accompany him to an auto dealer. He’s living up to his name, Simba (lion), and isn’t mincing his words when it comes to his hunting mission. At the end of the call, he seems to be a happy man. Someone else who looks like she’s in a good mood is Khanyi Mbau. She hasn’t seen Nadia Nakai since her ball. The two friends are catching up,and Khanyi can’t believe she was disrespected at her own event. She feels that Annie was out of line. She tells Nadia how fast Annie was at opening up to Andile; it was strange, given that the two had just met. Khanyi is okay with Nadia’s gameplan. “To the highest bidder!” she says. Let the men fight for Nadia’s heart.
Annie is missing home. To get rid of her homesickness, Swanky has arranged a helicopter ride, something Annie has never experienced before. Khanyi’s ball comes up, and Swanky is of the opinion that they should cut her some slack. Perhaps she does not want to introduce different men to her daughter. She has her own reasons for parenting the way she does. Speaking of Khanyi’s parenting, the viewers finally get to see her well-spoken daughter, Khanz. Parenting Khanz is a trial-and-error thing, Khanyi says. They have both never been mother and daughter before, so they are trying their best.
Andile invites Diamond and Quinton to play golf. The men appear to be in good spirits, and with that comes a discussion about women. Diamond is obviously the one to initiate that. He delves more into his situation with his baby mama. Of course, Andile thinks he is the one to blame for messing up. Quinton doesn’t understand why his girl keeps saying he isn’t a romantic man. He spends the most time at home with her. Over at the ladies’ camp, Khanyi, Nadia, and Kayleigh are catching up. For the time she’s been with Quinton ( a year and a half), Khanyi thinks Kayleigh should already be pregnant. Nadia’s true intentions with Diamond are also revealed. She wants a song with the man.
After a hangout with the girls, it’s time for Nadia to help Diamond with choosing a ride. He’s in Jozi for a month and is looking for something flashy. Nadia thinks he needs something big, but not too big. At the end of their time together, he confesses his feeling for her. Nadia, on the other hand, does not want to mislead Diamond. Diamond takes her hesitancy as a challenge. More than before, he is hellbent on conquering her. He thinks she’s being suggestive with how she walks. Perhaps Nadia is feeling a little giddy at the thought of him, too.
Khanyi and Annie did not start off on a great note. At least not as far as Khanyi’s ball goes. She’s therefore decided to pay Annie a visit to see whether they can squash the beef. The meeting is not successful. Annie thinks Khanyi is a selfish mom, while she thinks of her as a bad mom for leaving her kids in Nigeria. Khanyi’s off to meet someone who at least understands her, Zari the Boss Lady. Zari has known Khanyi for a while. The two are close, just not in a deep way. In the past, there were rumors that Zari’s late ex-husband Ivan had a thing going on with Khanyi. Zari understands that Khanyi always needs to be where the money is.
All the castmates are in for a treat courtesy of Diamond Platnumz. He’s arranged an Arabian night affair to celebrate an international record deal. The guests will sit down, chill, and just be. Diamond is bringing in simplicity with the perfect outdoor set-up, but guests like Annie are having a hard time with the cold. When Zari, the ‘madam’ of the house walks in, she looks everything like a queen. Nadia, who’s also around, is surprised that she’s invited. Things have taken an awkward turn. Zari has brought a gift with her, a sign that she knows how to take care of a man. Save for Khanyi, she doesn’t know any of the guests but is pretty sure they know nothing of the Arabian culture. The ladies’ dresses are too short. There’s nothing Arabian about a short dress.
While Annie had insisted that people would simply know her name and not her husband’s, she can’t seem to stop talking about him. Mid-event, Annie and 2Baba get on a video call. Everyone can see Annie’s excitement when she speaks of her man. She becomes a little girl when 2Baba is in the picture. The Nigerian star greets everyone, but specifically shout-outs Zari. Suddenly, Annie’s guard is up. How do the two know each other? Zari is having none of it, at least for the moment. She has a bone to chew with her baby daddy, who admits he does not deserve her. “ She doesn’t deserve me because I’m stupid,” Diamond says. Zari is a nice woman, but he cannot make her happy in the way that he knows she deserves. Does he miss them? At this point, it’s clear that Zari is not speaking to Diamond the superstar. She’s addressing the father of her children. He’s supposed to be the head of the family. The way things are, there’s no telling whether there’s a miracle coming. Zari is relieved that she’s taken some things off her chest.