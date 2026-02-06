55 Bizarre, Absurd, And Hilarious Signs You Don’t See Every Day (New Pics)

Written signs are meant to be taken seriously. It’s why most of the ones you’ll encounter come with a stern and straightforward tone.
So, when you see a sign that draws out a chuckle from you, it’s understandable to want to snap a photo and share it on social media. Here are some examples that we’ve collected from the different corners of Reddit.
These are the types of signs and billboards that would make you stop walking. As always, don’t forget to upvote those that caught your eye.
#1 Is There An Ethical Difference?
Image source: LordJim11
#2 The McDonald’s Near My House Put Up A Very Interesting Sign. What Do You Think?
Image source: TheShadyDoge
#3 Just Saw This In My Local Bar
Image source: reddit.com
There was a time when a piece of content’s viewability (a.k.a the measure of whether an advertisement was actually seen by a human) was the main metric. But since digital marketing is ever-evolving, that criterion shifted more to an ad’s ability to draw a person’s attention.
Advertising Week describes this as the “Attention Economy,” in which surveys have shown that attention is three times more predictive of an advertisement’s effectiveness.
#4 Do Not Feed The Fat Man
Image source: rajapaws
#5 A Uniquely Scottish Problem
Image source: Great-Guervo-4797
#6 All I’m Seeing Is An Excuse To Dress Like That
Image source: imhereforthethreads
Creativity is key to driving attention. As you will see in many of these signs, the messaging was designed to address the reader directly.
Advertising Week also noted that optimized ads received 49% more attention than run-of-the-mill ads.
#7 Library Sign
Image source: henri-golo
#8 This Is An Actual Street Sign Where I Live (It’s A Very Tiny Tourist Island With Very Few Permanent Residents)
Image source: xxxFluffxxx
#9 Truer Words Were Never Written
Image source: Realistic-Currency61
It’s likely been a while since you last saw a funny ad. Recent stats also indicate a decline in the use of humor in advertising. According to a 2022 survey by Kantar, only 33% of ads incorporated something funny into advertising campaigns.
The survey showed that the decline was at its sharpest during the early 2010s, a few years after the global recession, and following the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
#10 This Fits For All Restaurants And Businesses
Image source: BethekingZeltoid333
#11 Better Get Your Credit Card Out
Image source: irblrb84
#12 Ice Cream, Or Else
Image source: LORD-SOTH-
It’s why industry professionals like DDB Global Strategy Partner Juan Isaza are pushing to bring back humor in advertising. In a Forbes article, he noted that humor facilitates recognition through buzz and familiarity.
#13 Sign At The Nursery
Image source: its35degreesout
#14 Local Hardware Store Has This Posted
Image source: 11-110011
#15 Bird Theft Policy Update
Image source: MaxQ50
In marketing a product or service, Isaza calls for the use of humor because it increases purchase intention. He noted research from the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute showing that adding a joke or two can drive sales by up to 45%.
“The fundamental reason humor helps build your brand is that advertising and content are created for human beings, and human beings are governed by emotions, and humor builds emotional connection,” Isaza wrote.
#16 Start Of Unfriendly Streets
Image source: piptheboy
#17 Please Don’t Teach Your Garbage To Swim
Image source: genius23sarcasm
#18 Seen On A Japanese Tractor
Image source: BobandJerry2
#19 Hobble Like A Penguin
Image source: flattenedbricks
#20 They Became The Very Thing They Swore To Destroy
Image source: ThatEvilSpaceChicken
#21 Local Church Cutting To The Chase
Image source: shrinasaurus
#22 Hug Time At The Airport
Image source: jarvedttudd
#23 Statue May Be Hot
Image source: Suspected_Magic_User
#24 My Boyfriend Caught This At Work
Image source: Austingrey2you
#25 What About Drinking Dogs?
Image source: Indy500Fan16
#26 Blursed Sign
Image source: BudgetNo495
#27 Texas Reminding Drivers To Buckle Up
Image source: Damander
#28 Not My Leg
Image source: Melodic_Map_8902
#29 Suspension Bridge
Image source: Wi1dlife
#30 Self Explanatory
Image source: Maniacal_Monkey
#31 Ironically Quite A Distracting Sign To Drive Past
Image source: Why–Not–Zoidberg
#32 Out Of Order Escalator Sign At My Local Shopping Centre
Image source: -rabid-
#33 Pervision Glasses
Image source: Mic_Spade
#34 Thank God They Have That Sign Up
Image source: Bskubota
#35 At My Dentist’s Office
Image source: spider_speller
#36 My Friend And I Put This Sign Up At Our Local Pool And After 3 Years, No One Has Said Anything
Image source: ticketomg
#37 Unbelievable
Image source: MeanMomma76
#38 Fire Department
Image source: netphilia
#39 Necessary Sign
Image source: Scarlett-Boognish
#40 This Sign Caught Me Off Guard
Image source: Interesting_Toe_1379
#41 Sign At My Local Ice Cream Place Made Me Smile
Image source: AllHisFault21
#42 My Friends Put This Sign On Their Dog During A Party Today
Image source: rescuemom1979
#43 Do It Now
Image source: abaganoush
#44 Saw This At A Local Pizza Place
Image source: BenFitzgeraldPincus
#45 Best Handicap Sign
Image source: EnigmaticDaze
#46 Show Your Mind, Not Your Behind
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Opportunity Of A Lifetime
Image source: sleepy_go_bye_bye
#48 Attention
Image source: skyflyer8
#49 Spotted Outside A Liquor Store
Image source: Turbulent-Display805
#50 Drew This For A Library
Image source: chinchilla94
#51 No Time Off For Funerals
Image source: MemorableKidsMoments
#52 They’ll Be In By 2030. I Promise
Image source: Pinktiger11
#53 Taken In Torrington, Devon, UK
Image source: MartiniPlusOlive
#54 Found In Reykjavik, Iceland
Image source: TaEnTreo
#55 There Is A Town In Poland Called Police. This Is The Sign That Welcomes Those Entering
Image source: zd4n14
