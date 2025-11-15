Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Overrated Thing Ever? (Closed)

Can be a person, place, object, app, book, move, anything really.
#1
Person- polo g
App- any social media
#2
Most over rated things would be
Mazda Miata
Fortnight
Any social media
#3
life
#4
tiktok
#5
TikToc. There’s nothing wrong with the app, but the community get’s on my last nerve.
#6
Being in a relationship.
#7
coffee and ham and snickers candy bar.
#8
Influencers and generation labels
#9
Chick-fil-A, not worth the hype.
#10
I know I might get downvoted a lot for this but, Harry Potter. Before you post your comments about how wrong I am, keep in mind that I still like Harry Potter, I just think people make it out to be better then it is. I’ve read all the books and I’ve watched all the movies, and I just think it could’ve been better. One of my suggestions to make it better is delving more into the lore of it, I want to know more about different characters backstory’s or what other wizarding schools are there besides the ones featured in the tri-wizard cup? Are there any? I need to know these things! Now I’m not a professional writer, nor am I good at writing, so my opinions should probably not be taken too seriously. But these are my opinions, and you can not change them. Thank you for taking the time to read my, admittedly short, rant.
