Neighbors Kept Running Over This Family’s Fence, So Dad Replaces It With Concrete And Wrecks 8 Of Their Cars

What do you do with neighbors from hell? You could try reason with them. No dice? Then live side-by-side in awkward enmity, exchanging frosty glances at every encounter. Or, you could just pack up, move away and leave the rude people behind.
This family, from a small country in Central Europe, decided on another, much more entertaining option. Revenge! Reddit user MihaM12, posting on the subreddit r/ProRevenge, shared the story of a neighborly dispute going back generations, with obnoxious and entitled neighbors finally getting what they deserved.
“We live in a small private neighborhood, the neighbors are related to us more or less (distant relatives). Everybody here is a complete nutjob. They were constantly arguing over decades before me or my brother were even born,” Miha explained.
“Our property lines are kinda like a square and it is surrounded by road from two sides. Keep in mind that on one part of the road we let our neighbors use 1 square meter of the land so they could use the dirt road safer and not damage our property. This is crucial information.”
“This road is made of gravel. The neighbors want my parents and only my parents to pay for the entire cost to lay an asphalt road. My dad and my mother are constantly fixing potholes for 90% of the road, so naturally, our neighbors thought that they will pay for the asphalt road. Classic r/choosingbeggars”
“Fast forward 20 years, the road remains gravel -ish. Nobody wanted to pay for the asphalt road. One day my neighbors order a massive truck filled with tons of wood. The truck driver runs over our fence. Nobody wanted to pay for the property damage that was caused. Our fence is made out of multiple bushes, trees and a little bit of metal fence too. These plants were now completely destroyed and a part of a metal fence completely bent. We had to replant these plants and place a new metal fence. My father told me this was not the first time this happened but actually third. I couldn’t believe it when I heard this.”
“So this is where the revenge story begins.”
“My father is a police officer in the department where they mostly handle frauds, drug busts, etc. He knows the law well. He dug up the property line marker and placed plastic barrels filled with rocks on our property. In the next 6 hours, 3 of our neighbors came knocking on the door because they hit our plastic barrels filled with rocks. They were angry and wanted to call the cops. But they never did. Because everybody knew that little part of the land was still our property. One neighbor, in particular, threatened my dad that he will throw a fucking pickax at my father’s back. Over the period of 1 year, these neighbors hit the barrels so much with their cars that the barrels are now worthless.”
“My dad was furious and he changed his petty revenge into a pro-revenge. He cut some wood to use it as a mold. He bought cement, sand and metal poles. One peaceful afternoon my father and I cemented that whole part of the land and placed some lovely flowers on top. So when they hit the concrete they can smell our flowers of victory/defeat.”
“As we expected 5 neighbors in total wrecked their cars on the new fence, nobody came knocking on the door and we were finally getting revenge.”
“We live in a rather small town near the capital,” Miha told Bored Panda. “It depends on the city, but I would say that it is rather common to live close to your relatives as our country is really small. Our neighborhood is really strange, we are not related directly but had the same great great great great parents.”
“The disputes were usually about that gravel road. It is long about 150 meters and most of us live at the end of it. At first, everybody helped to maintain the road but that took a quick turn. 20 years later only my parents were fixing the potholes while others laughed.”
But even then, the neighbors were not satisfied. “They were constantly arguing that we don’t do a good job at maintaining the road,” Miha said. “They would much rather criticize us than help us.” Still, this doesn’t explain why and how they managed to keep hitting the barriers on Miha’s family property. Where they drunk or something? “Some of them are really bad drivers. But they got used to it after a while. There is one neighbor that was drunk most of the time. I wouldn’t say they were drunk driving but merely just turned too soon.”
So what’s next? All-out war in the neighborhood? “Since the passing of that drunk neighbor, things got a little better. We now get along just fine with his kids and grandkids. However, things remained the same with other neighbors. We were once friends, I even played with other kids and helped one neighbor with his garage stuff and the same neighbor even helped us with our car problems. Sadly, that relationship changed.”
Miha says he has a whole bunch of stories from his crazy hometown in the Balkans and has promised to upload more in the future, it could become an ongoing soap opera. Keep an eye on his Reddit for more, and let us know what you think in the comments!
Here’s what people had to say about the story of satisfying revenge
Follow Us