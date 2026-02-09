“I Hope This Brings You A Smile”: 21 Wholesome Comics About True Friendship

Hi everyone! I’m Chris, and for years I’ve been sharing Loffyllama comics here on Bored Panda—stories about kindness, personal growth, mental health, and the little moments that make life brighter.

This time, I’m excited to focus on just two characters: Loffy, my optimistic blue llama, and Tony, his tiny turtle buddy who often struggles with self-confidence.

I hope this brings you a smile, a warm feeling, or maybe even a gentle reminder that you’re making progress too—no matter the pace. Thanks for reading, and for all the love on my previous posts!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | loffyllama.com

#1 Some Feelings Feel Different When You Pause

#2 Unexpected Kindness

#3 Best Friend

#4 You Matter

#5 Perspective

#6 New Job

#7 Workout

#8 I Got You

#9 Sunshine

#10 One Day

#11 Silent Friendship

#12 You Are More Than That

#13 Let’s Go!

#14 A New Gift

#15 Portrait

#16 Progress

#17 Hug

#18 Some Days You Didn’t Do Much. And That’s Okay

#19 Little Shelter

#20 Happy Thanksgiving!

#21 If You’ve Been Hitting Some Bumps Lately, Don’t Beat Yourself Up

It’s frustrating for sure, but you’ll look back and realize it was just part of the learning curve in life.

Keep going. You’ll find your way.

