What Do You Like To Do Most In The Bathtub? (Closed)

What do you like to do most in the bathtub? Do you like to think, relax, read, watch movies, have a drink, message friends from your phone?
#1
I just sing softly to myself whilst thinking.
#2
Well my mom doesnt let me in her bathroom so i cant take baths. its sad. But downstairs we have a walk in shower and i sing, do tiktok dances, have fake arguments with myself, and pretend im in situations that will never happen. Damn i do some cringey stuff. XD
#3
I like to read books in the bath
#4
I like to do nothing. Or try to hold my breath for as long as I can.
#5
Screech very loudly and off key all the songs that have ever been stuck in my head. I can’t sing. I don’t care. >:)
#6
Take a bath
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us