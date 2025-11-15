What Do You Like To Do Most In The Bathtub? (Closed)

by

What do you like to do most in the bathtub? Do you like to think, relax, read, watch movies, have a drink, message friends from your phone?

#1

I just sing softly to myself whilst thinking.

#2

Well my mom doesnt let me in her bathroom so i cant take baths. its sad. But downstairs we have a walk in shower and i sing, do tiktok dances, have fake arguments with myself, and pretend im in situations that will never happen. Damn i do some cringey stuff. XD

#3

I like to read books in the bath

#4

I like to do nothing. Or try to hold my breath for as long as I can.

#5

Screech very loudly and off key all the songs that have ever been stuck in my head. I can’t sing. I don’t care. >:)

#6

Take a bath

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Photographed The Best Copycat Bird In The World, Lyrebird
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Mindy Project 2.20 Review: “An Officer and a Gynecologist”
3 min read
Apr, 23, 2014
Peter Dinklage Faces Off Morgan Freeman In Super Bowl Rap Battle, And The Result Is Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
10 Things You Did Not Know About Evangeline Lilly
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2022
Man Protects His Son’s Savings From His Late Wife At All Costs Against Current Wife
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2025
Lighthearted Shows That Tackle Serious Issues Well
3 min read
Jul, 26, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.