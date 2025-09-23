Harry Styles Secretly Runs Berlin Marathon Under Fake Name, Shocks Fans With ‘Impressive’ Speed

Harry Styles stunned fans after secretly running the Berlin Marathon under the name Sted Sarandos, crossing the finish line in an impressive time of 2:59:13.
The 31-year-old pop star was one of roughly 55,000 runners on the German capital’s world-famous course, renowned for its speed and record-setting history.
Styles’ sub-three-hour completion, considered a major milestone for amateur runners, highlighted his dedication and athleticism beyond his music career.
Harry Styles kept a low profile while conquering Berlin’s 26.2-mile challenge
Image credits: Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez
In an effort to remain incognito, Styles wore a headband and sunglasses while pounding the streets of the German capital, according to The Standard.
For many amateur runners, finishing a marathon in under three hours can take years of disciplined training, making his performance particularly noteworthy.
German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel first reported the singer’s participation, and marathon organizers later confirmed it to news agency dpa.
Image credits: Getty/Anadolu
The outlet also reported that Styles had been spotted in the city in the days leading up to the Berlin Marathon.
Running seems to be Styles’ most recent hobby, and he seems to be quite serious about it.
Prior to his participation in the Berlin Marathon, he was also spotted running the Tokyo Marathon in March.
Image credits: Instagram/richard_whitehead_mbe
At the time, Us Weekly reported that the former One Direction member was able to finish the race in 3 hours 24 minutes.
This suggests that Harry Styles was able to significantly improve his time in just a matter of months.
Styles’ escapades at the Berlin Marathon attracted a lot of attention online, especially since the name he entered under, “Sted Sarandos,” seemed like a rather humorous reference to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.
Harry Styles celebrated his Berlin Marathon milestone with a Paralympic legend
Image credits: Instagram/berlinmarathon
After finishing the Berlin Marathon, Styles posed for a photo with Paralympic legend Richard Whitehead.
Whitehead has made a name for himself by being one of the most inspirational figures in the running scene.
Born without the lower part of his legs, he has nonetheless trained and pushed himself hard enough that he has become a common sight in the world’s most iconic marathons.
Image credits: harribii
Whitehead is currently attempting the ambitious goal of running 20 marathons in a single year. This is part of his greater goal of running 100 marathons.
Whitehead is a two-time gold medalist, and in his celebratory Instagram post, he joked about Styles entering the race with a fake name.
“2.58 in Berlin with my mate!! Anyone know him!!” The Paralympic star wrote.
Fans quickly took to social media to celebrate the unexpected achievement, sharing admiration for Styles’ athletic dedication.
“People can sneer, but that is a fantastic time. Fair play to the man,” one commenter wrote.
“I’m not a fan or really listen to him, but that’s impressive asf and I have newfound further respect for him,” wrote another.
Image credits: Instagram/harrystyles
“You don’t fake your way to a sub-three (hour) marathon,” another commenter stated.
According to Hello! magazine, Harry Styles’ sub-three-hour time is impressive compared to others in Hollywood.
Ryan Reynolds, for example, finished the New York City Marathon in 3:50:22, while Colin Farell completed the Brisbane Marathon, in 3:53:14. Josh O’Connor also ran the London Marathon in 3:50:10.
Beyond music, Harry Styles is thriving in fashion and film
Image credits: Vogue
His stint as Ted Sarandos in the Berlin Marathon comes during a break from touring. Since leaving One Direction, he has released three chart-topping solo albums.
These include his 2017 debut Harry Styles, 2019’s Grammy-winning Fine Line, featuring “Watermelon Sugar,” and 2022’s Harry’s House, which won Album of the Year fueled by the global hit “As It Was.”
Outside of music, he has made waves in fashion and film, starring in Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman, solidifying his status as a cultural icon.
Earlier this year, Styles also sparked romance rumors when spotted in Rome with actor Zoë Kravitz.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Harry Styles’ sub-three-hour time at the Berlin marathon on social media
