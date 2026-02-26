Yeat: Bio And Career Highlights

Yeat: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Yeat

February 26, 2000

Irvine, California, US

26 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Yeat?

American rapper Noah Olivier Smith is celebrated for his experimental rage sound and distinctive vocal delivery. His unique word choice often infuses tracks with an unconventional flair.

He rose to public attention in mid-2021 with viral hits like “Money So Big” and “Get Busy” from his album Up 2 Me. These tracks gained widespread popularity on TikTok, cementing his distinct sound.

Early Life and Education

Born in Irvine, California, Noah Olivier Smith was raised by a Romanian mother and a father of Mexican and British descent, who was also a musician. This diverse background influenced his eclectic artistic style.

He attended Lakeridge High School in Portland, Oregon. His early interest in music, sparked by his father’s band, foreshadowed his future career in hip-hop.

Notable Relationships

Over recent years, Yeat was publicly in a relationship with Instagram personality Symone Ryley, with their on-again, off-again dynamic often drawing fan attention.

Their public breakup occurred in December 2024. The rapper has no publicly confirmed children and his current relationship status remains single.

Career Highlights

Yeat’s discography boasts consistent chart success, with his albums often featuring experimental hip-hop and rage sounds. His 2024 album Lyfestyle debuted atop the Billboard 200, marking a significant milestone.

Beyond his solo work, his promotional single “Rich Minion” for the Minions: The Rise of Gru trailer became a viral sensation. He also guest appeared on Drake’s song “IDGAF,” which peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

Signature Quote

“I really just be living my raps, and be talking about whatever I’m going through at the moment. All my music is like that.”

