Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

Hiding my name just a bit, I’m WOODCASTLEs, in German just Holzenburg, hard to pronounce for non-native speakers (it means a castle made from wood), I’d like you to call me Frank when we meet.
I’m a bit known for my miniature paintings on watercolor paper. Working every day a view hours with tiny brushes and watercolors is the most exhilarating task I can imagine. When I was a young student I became acquainted with medieval illuminations, tiny unique artworks enriching and illustrating books – a fascination that never fades. Now and then I work on a bigger canvas too I’ve to admit, but these tiny watercolor paintings are my choice to make people have a smile every day.
Right now I completed my first year of ‘a picture for a day’. Many people asked how I come to my painting ideas, well they result from what I see and experience around me every day – a new movie, a concert, hiking trip, a museum, a holiday… It’s somehow like a diary in tiny paintings. And I get my beady eye on animals of all kinds cause I just love them. Last but not least – yes, I use magnifiers to make these works of art, of course!
