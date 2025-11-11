Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

by

Hiding my name just a bit, I’m WOODCASTLEs, in German just Holzenburg, hard to pronounce for non-native speakers (it means a castle made from wood), I’d like you to call me Frank when we meet.

I’m a bit known for my miniature paintings on watercolor paper. Working every day a view hours with tiny brushes and watercolors is the most exhilarating task I can imagine. When I was a young student I became acquainted with medieval illuminations, tiny unique artworks enriching and illustrating books – a fascination that never fades. Now and then I work on a bigger canvas too I’ve to admit, but these tiny watercolor paintings are my choice to make people have a smile every day.

Right now I completed my first year of ‘a picture for a day’. Many people asked how I come to my painting ideas, well they result from what I see and experience around me every day – a new movie, a concert, hiking trip, a museum, a holiday… It’s somehow like a diary in tiny paintings. And I get my beady eye on animals of all kinds cause I just love them. Last but not least – yes, I use magnifiers to make these works of art, of course!

More info: woodcastles.de | Instagram

#1

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#2

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#3

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#4

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#5

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#6

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#7

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#8

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#9

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#10

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#11

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#12

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#13

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#14

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#15

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#16

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#17

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#18

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#19

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#20

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#21

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#22

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#23

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#24

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#25

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#26

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#27

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#28

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#29

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#30

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#31

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#32

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#33

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#34

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#35

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#36

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#37

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#38

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

#39

Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jennifer Lawrence Leaves Jimmy Fallon Awkwardly Laughing After Emotional And ‘Chaotic’ Interview
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
Big Brother 12 Week Four POV Ceremony Recap
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2010
Elizabeth Banks Thinks She Knows Why Charlie’s Angels Flopped
3 min read
Nov, 21, 2019
Artist Transforms Famous Landmarks Into Disney Scenes Using Only Paper
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Quiz Will Test How Well You Know These 23 Famous Quotes – Test Yourself
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2025
Body Language Experts Decode Erika Kirk And JD Vance’s “Super-Intimate” Hug That Sparked Wild Theories
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.