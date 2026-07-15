Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Bio And Career Highlights

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Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

July 15, 1986

New Orleans, Louisiana, US

40 Years Old

Cancer

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Yahya Abdul-Mateen II?

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is an American actor known for his commanding screen presence and versatile performances. He brings a profound depth to each role, often transforming complex characters into memorable figures.

His breakout arrived with the HBO limited series Watchmen, where his portrayal of Cal Abar earned widespread critical acclaim. This Emmy-winning performance cemented his status as a formidable talent.

Early Life and Education

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II grew up in a lively household, the youngest of six children to a Muslim father and Christian mother. This dual-faith upbringing fostered his appreciation for diverse perspectives.

He attended McClymonds High School in Oakland, California, before pursuing architecture at the University of California, Berkeley. After a period as a city planner, he enrolled in the Yale School of Drama, earning a Master of Fine Arts degree.

Notable Relationships

Currently in a relationship with Jan-Michael Quammie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II made his public debut with the prominent fashion editor and stylist in 2023 at the Tony Awards. Their coordinated red-carpet appearances are often celebrated by fans.

The actor has no children. He and Quammie frequently attend major fashion events across Europe, showcasing a partnership built on mutual professional respect and personal affection.

Career Highlights

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II gained critical acclaim for his powerful portrayal of Cal Abar / Doctor Manhattan in the HBO limited series Watchmen. His nuanced performance earned him a Primetime Emmy Award, marking a significant milestone.

Beyond television, Abdul-Mateen found widespread recognition as Black Manta in the Aquaman movie franchise. He also made his Broadway debut, receiving a Tony Award nomination for Topdog/Underdog.

His diverse roles, including Bobby Seale in The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections, showcase his versatility, cementing Abdul-Mateen as a fixture in modern cinema and theater.

Signature Quote

“Do you want to be right or do you want to be interesting?”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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