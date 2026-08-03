“Can Your General Knowledge Go Beyond Random Guesses?”: Prove It In This 50-50 Quiz

How much do you really know about the world around you? This 17-question general knowledge quiz is designed to challenge your memory, awareness, and curiosity.
Each question gives you a 50% chance of getting the answer right, but the goal is to see whether your knowledge can take you beyond simple guesses. From everyday facts to surprising trivia, find out if you can beat the odds in this general knowledge quiz. 👀 Let’s get starteeeed!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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