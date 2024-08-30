Y2K: Everything We Know About A24’s Upcoming Teen Horror

Y2K is an upcoming teen horror movie from A24. As one of the leading independent production companies, A24 often shine in the horror realm. To that, Y2K is looking to be their next big scarefest, following the likes of acclaimed films like Talk to Me, Hereditary, and Green Room.
From the official trailer, Y2K appears to be spliced with much more humor than the typical A24 horror movie. It also boasts a stellar cast of rising stars in Hollywood and a few big names too. So, here’s everything we know about the movie ahead of its release.
What Is the Plot of Y2K?
Y2K plays on the fear that many experienced on New Years Eve 1999 when a pervasive notion circulated globally that all computers would fail when the clock struck midnight, leading to widespread panic and chaos. This fear stemmed from the “Y2K bug,” which originated from the practice of using two-digit code to represent years, causing many to worry that computers would misinterpret the year 2000 as 1900. A24‘s Y2K is set on the final night of 1999 and follows two high school juniors who crash a New Year’s Eve party when one of them thinks he has a shot with a popular girl from school. However, they soon end up fighting for their lives when Y2K becomes a reality. As all of the electrical appliances reset themselves, everything around the teens becomes a weapon – from VCR players to toy cars – nothing is safe.
Who Stars in the A24 Flick?
Y2K is a who’s who of young talent in Hollywood. Jaeden Martell takes on the lead role of Eli, the geeky young kid who devises a plan to crash the party to make a move on Laura (Rachel Zegler). Martell is no stranger to horror movies, with his breakout performance being in 2017’s IT. Since then, he has starred in movies like The Lodge, Knives Out, and Arcadian. Rachel Zegler is also a rapidly rising star in Hollywood, previously starring in movies like West Side Story, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Zegler replaced “Scream Queen” Jenna Ortega when she pulled out due to scheduling conflicts.
Starring as Eli’s best friend Danny is New Zealand-born actor Julian Dennison, who broke into the industry in 2016 in Taika Waititi‘s acclaimed comedy movie, Hunt for the Wilderpeople. Since then, he has starred in movies like Deadpool 2, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Uproar. Supporting cast members of Y2K include Miles Robbins, Mason Gooding, and Stranger Things star Eduardo Franco. Additionally, Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst will feature as himself in the movie, and writer and director Kyle Mooney joins the cast. Australian rapper The Kid Laroi will also take on his first ever acting role in the movie.
The Creative Team Behind the Movie
Two-time Oscar-nominee Jonah Hill serves as a producer on Y2K. The movie is written by Kyle Mooney and Evan Winter, and Mooney helms the director’s chair. Mooney is an American actor and comedian who has starred in movies like Zoolander 2, Brigsby Bear, and No Hard Feelings. He has also starred in popular TV series such as Hello Ladies, Arrested Development, and Killing It. Although he is a seasoned writer, Y2K serves as his debut as a director.
Mooney and producer Jonah Hill previously worked together on Saturday Night Live where they showcased incredible chemistry together in a sketch called “Inside SoCal: The Kicker at Keith’s Dad’s Condo”. As a 90’s kid, Mooney lived through the real Y2K. He promises to bring his comedic flair to a story that is slightly darker than his other writing credits. However, he has showcased his knack for mixing drama and comedy together before in the critically acclaimed Brigsby Bear.
When Will Y2K Be Released?
To coincide with the 25th anniversary of Y2K, A24’s horror comedy will be released on December 6, 2024, meaning it will still be in movie theaters on New Years Eve 2024. Y2K will share a release date with the Jude Law-led crime movie The Order, action thriller Werewolves, and fellow comedy horror flick Nightbitch, starring Amy Adams. Additionally, Interstellar will be re-released on the same day for it’s 10-year anniversary. In the meantime, you can read more about A24’s movies. Here’s our list of their top 10 highest grossing films to date.
