XO, Kitty Season 3 Ending: How The Story Ends For The Characters

XO, Kitty season 3 ending leaves a lot to the imagination as Katherine “Kitty” Song-Covey (Anna Cathcart) and Min-ho Moon’s (Lee Sang-heon) love story takes an unexpected turn. The third season picked up where the previous one left off, with Kitty asking to join Min-ho on a tour he’s managing. What began on a perfect note soon unfolded into the most chaotic and dramatic turns ever seen on the show.
While it packs a punch of emotional rollercoaster, XO, Kitty season 3 calms the chaos with charm. Not just Kitty, the main characters embark on a personal journey of self-discovery, taking viewers through dramatic twists, navigating growing up, the ups and downs of love, the consequences of keeping secrets, friendship, and finding oneself. In the end, Kitty is ready to reinvent herself, and her story seems to be far from over. The finale ties up loose ends for the main and supporting characters but leaves several unanswered questions about what lies ahead.
Will Kitty and Min-ho End Up Together?
During this chaotic season, Kitty made a mess of many things, including her relationship with Min-ho. After 18 episodes of will-they, will-they-not, Kitty and Min-ho finally become a couple officially, but it didn’t last for long. Their split seems permanent after Kitty wrongly accuses Min-ho of getting Eunice (Ryu Han-bi) pregnant during their Paris tour. When her efforts to fix things didn’t work, Kitty chose herself and applied to NYU early decision.
In the events leading to the compelling XO, Kitty season 3 ending, Kitty’s friends organize a surprise party to celebrate her 18th birthday, and Min-ho goes all out to make it a memorable one. However, he still didn’t succumb to his feelings for her. It was almost too late when he finally sorted his feelings out and had to run to the subway to catch up with Kitty before she left.
At the busy subway, Min-ho and Kitty confess their love for each other and seal it with a passionate kiss. In the final scene, the young lovers are on a plane, apparently going to the United States to see Kitty’s family. Her voiceover also indicates that Kitty has accepted that she can’t fix everything and has decided to let things flow naturally. Although we can’t accurately speculate what comes next, one thing is clear: Kitty’s journey is far from over, and Min-ho is right beside her for the next ride.
Will Marius, Q, and Jin Break Their Love Triangle?
When Marius (Sule Thelwell) zoomed into K.I.S.S. on his power bike, he opened Pandora’s box, unleashing most of the dramatic turns that happened in the season. XO, Kitty fans first met the sly character in season 3, but his impact introduced a challenging dynamic to the story. Turns out Marius is Q’s (Anthony Keyvan) former roommate and love interest, and he returned with the intention of winning him back. However, Q is now in a committed relationship with Jin (Joshua Hyunho Lee), a fact that didn’t seem to stop Marius.
Their relationship is finally threatened when Jin discovers Q’s little secret with Marius over the summer. Consequently, Q and Jin spiral from being one of the most admired couples to almost enemies. While trying to rekindle his flame with Marius, Q realizes Jin is the one for him, but his efforts to reconcile didn’t work out. In the end, Kitty sets Marius, Jin, and Q up to have the conversation that changes everything. With Marius accepting his loss, the triangle seems to be broken. Q and Jin are ready to enjoy the rest of their senior year as a couple.
Are Juliana and Yuri Getting Back Together?
Yuri (Gia Kim) and Juliana (Regan Aliyah) have been through a rollercoaster of emotions since season 1, but season 3 sees them mending fences on platonic grounds. While Juliana is restarting her love life with Praveena (Sasha Bhasin), Yuri is more focused on picking up the pieces of her life after losing all her money and dignity. As such, she didn’t directly pose a threat to Juliana and Praveena’s relationship.
However, Praveena couldn’t help but notice the lingering feelings Juliana still harbors for Yuri and called it quits with her. Juliana remains a supportive friend to Yuri as she navigates her “Riches to Rags” arc at a fashion contest that would change her life for good. By the end of season 3, Yuri and Juliana are in a good place, and their conversation at Kitty’s birthday party hints at them getting back together.
What Happens to Eunice and Dae?
@xoeunices
eunice & dae 💕 #eunice #dae #xokitty #xokittyseason3 #eunicekang ✨ DAE XO KITTY EUNICE XO KITTY XO KITTY SEASON THREE EUNICE KANG HANBI RYU @hanbi.ryu DAEHYEON KIM CHOI MINYOUNG
At the beginning of the show, Dae (Choi Min-yeong) was Kitty’s love interest, but their feelings have shifted to other people. Dae found love again with Eunice in season 2, but her sudden rise to fame as a singer threatens their relationship. After losing their virginity to each other during their short-lived romance on her tour over the summer in Paris, Eunice began ignoring Dae. However, Dae has never given up on her.
Turns out Eunice was overwhelmed with the fact that her period was late, and thought she was pregnant. The presence of paparazzi everywhere she goes doesn’t seem to help. With her pregnancy scare sorted out, Eunice chose to end her budding career to take back her private life. She also fixed things with Dae, and they are back together, attending Kitty’s birthday party as a couple.
Jiwon and Alex Might Live Happily Ever After
At first, Kitty’s cousin, Jiwon (Hojo Shin), rejected her matchmaking attempt to ship her with Alex (Peter Thurnwald). However, it turns out she’s into him as well, and they already have a baby on the way. To Alex’s surprise, his father, Professor Lee (Michael K. Lee), gave his blessing when he accidentally told him about the pregnancy. According to Professor Lee, he regrets not being there for Alex as a kid and wouldn’t want that for his grandchild.
On the other hand, Jiwon’s halmoni (Ae Yon Han) also came around after a little disapproval when she heard the pregnancy news. Everything seems to work out fine for the couple, but one has to resign from their job, since K.I.S.S. professors are not allowed to date.
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