27 Products For People Whose Favorite Hobby Is Avoiding Manual Labor

Let’s make a pact to collectively agree that “elbow grease” is a scam. It’s a marketing term invented by people who didn’t have access to the internet and the glorious, lazy genius of a product that does all the work for you. This is a list for the ‘work smarter, not harder’ evangelists.
It’s for those who appreciate the deep, soul-satisfying pleasure of watching a problem solve itself with a single spray, wipe, or click. We have curated the ultimate collection of low-effort, high-reward overachievers that will give you the glorious ‘after’ photo with none of the grueling ‘before’ work.
#1 The Tiny, Angry Demon That Has Taken Up Residence On Your Foot Can Be Gently, Painlessly, And Quietly Evicted With A Corn Remover Pad
Review: “I get corns on the bottom of my foot. This has been going on for 30 years. I’ve tried all the pads sold in drug stores . None of those are anywhere as good as this brand. They stick to the skin very well and the medication really works on the corns and the thickened skin around them. They may cost a little more but they are well worth it.” – Al Symbal
Image source: amazon.com, Karina D.
#2 This Powerwash Dish Spray Does Away With All Grease, Even The Elbow Kind
Review: “This thing does everything! No more soaking dishes you just spray it let it sit for a.min and wash. It cuts through grease, baked on foods, even dishes left in the sink overnight.” – JenniferJ
Image source: amazon.com
#3 There Is A New Acne Fighting Hero In Town, And Its Thisthis Maximum Strength Foaming Wash
Review: “I have used this for 3 days!!! Washed morning and night ! An had cleared my face almost all of it!!! Forever will be using this❤️ I also used the moisturizer,, I will post a update at 1 week! Just BUY THIS!!! I have naturally oily skin, so this did not mess with it , nor dry my face out! Quick results! I am beyond impressed!!! All my black heads are gone too!” – bb
Image source: amazon.com
#4 The Extra Large Eraser Sponge Is Basically A Magic Wand That Makes All The Scuffs, Marks, And Questionable Stains You’ve Been Ignoring For Months Just Disappear
Review: “Nice thick sponge makes it sturdy while remaining flexible. A lot better than the Mr. xxxxx brand. Cheaper and longer lasting. Recommend.” – SonnyR
Image source: amazon.com, Jesty
#5 If Your Hairbrush Hygene Leaves A Lot To Be Desired, Try This Brush Cleaning Tool For Easier Mane-Tenance
Review: “Yes I know my brush was pretty dirty but the cleaning tool worked great. Looks like new again.” – Drew
Image source: amazon.com
#6 This Insanely Effective Wood Polish And Conditioner Will Fire Up Your Desire To Whip All Your Surfaces Into Shape
Review: “I picked product because it could be delivered the same day. I am not disappointed. I applied this to my very dry 30+ year old- cabinets. Unbelievable results. It was fast and easy to use with instant results. I would highly recommend this product. I do not know why I did not find this type of product years ago.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com
#7 This Afforable Teeth Whitening Pen Will Give You That Hollywood Smile You’ve Always Longed For
Review: “Love this product and works right away on your teeth! Instant whitening! Thank you!” – Shopaholic
Image source: amazon.com
#8 This Dishwasher Cleaner Will Get You Back To A Fresh Start
Review: “A friend suggested I start using these, and I’m so thankful. My dishwasher sometimes accumulates mold in lower areas if I don’t use one of these every two weeks. I’m so thankful for an affordable product that keeps our dishwasher and dishes clean and healthy.” – Mary C. Hoyt
Image source: amazon.com
Are you starting to feel a strange sense of power? The sudden urge to look at a stubborn stain not with dread, but with a smug, knowing smile? Good. That’s the correct response. You’re building an arsenal of tiny, brilliant servants whose only job is to do the dirty work for you.
#9 That Mystery Stain That Has Become A Permanent, Judgmental Member Of Your Household Can Be Served An Eviction Notice By Folex Carpet Spot Remover
Review: “We have 3 dogs, two sons and a grandchild here. Folex is simply magic! It tackles any and all stains in carpet, upholstery and cloths. Just spray it on, let it sit and watch stains disappear. I recommend this to family, friends and colleagues constantly. Thank you Folex for making life with boys and dogs more manageable l.” – Amy H
Image source: amazon.com, Cindiwasko-learnard
#10 The Tiny, Unwanted Ecosystem That Has Taken Up Residence In Your Shower Grout Can Be Completely Obliterated With A Few Lazy Sprays Of This Instant Mold And Mildew Stain Remover Spray
Review: “Review: “Had moss & fungus staining my white siding. I tried everything possible & nothing worked. Then I found this stuff & it does exactly what it says it does. Spray on & wait a half a minute & the stains are just gone. Can’t recommend this product enough.” – M Chandler
Image source: amazon.com, M Chandler
#11 These Magic Cleaning Pads Won’t Fix Your Driving, But It Will Make It Look Like It Never Even Happened…
Review: “Magic. These will take scratches off of your painted walls, floors, and even cars!” – Christina Horvath
Image source: amazon.com
#12 A Nano Emery Sponge Is A Tiny, Unassuming Block That Will Absolutely Humiliate The Burnt-On, Caked-On Mess You Thought Had Permanently Ruined Your Favorite Pot
Review: “I didn’t have high expectations for these sponges with the price being so low, but good lord.. they are little miracle nuggets. Cleaned 5 pans with one sponge using just water and minimal effort. Be careful because they do leave scratches but as long as you work with the grain they’re not noticeable at all. 10/10 would recommend.” – Heather Dixon
Image source: amazon.com, Eric
#13 A Few Lazy Spritzes Of Color Wow Dream Coat Spray Will Give Your Frizzy, Rebellious Hair The Kind Of Sleek, Glossy Lecture It Needs To Finally Get In Line
Review: “I love this stuff!! It takes me forever to style my thick naturally wavy hair so I don’t straighten it often. This is a game changer for me! I can style and wear for several days. Being in the PNW rain is inevitable and just a little rain will frizz my hair. Not with Color Wow!!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Jade S
#14 The Stubborn, Unwanted Guest That Has Overstayed Its Welcome On Your Piercing Can Be Gently Encouraged To Leave With A Few Drops Of Keloid Bump Removal
Review: “My piercing bump was getting bigger and worse! The day the product arrived was the worst day yet. I was ready to call it quits as my bump had even turned black. 24 hours after using this oil…it worked wonders. My bump had gone down tremendously and one week later I can barely see a bump, and I’m not embarrassed to go out in public. I highly recommend this!!” – VanGo
Image source: amazon.com, Hannalynn Johnson
#15 The Faded, Sad-Looking Trim On Your Car Can Have A “Pimp My Ride”-Style Glow-Up With The Ceramic Trim Coat Kit
Review: “I don’t write many reviews but this stuff works so well I want them to keep making it. It made my truck look like new again. Super easy to use, just wipe it on after washing and it will turn that faded bumper black again. It held the black over a year and I touched it up again this year. It took way less to get it looking great this time. Amazing stuff.” – Shannon Millsaps
Image source: amazon.com, Kirk Olson
#16 The Bright Red, Angry Lobster-Person You See In The Mirror Can Be Soothed And Calmed By The Gentle, Moisturizing Hug Of Burt’s Bees After Sun Lotion
Review: “Best product ever for sunburns! No peeling or itching. Simply amazing!” – Carrie
Image source: amazon.com, Carrie
Let’s just re-brand “laziness” as “peak efficiency,” shall we? Every single item on this list is a testament to that beautiful philosophy. It’s for the person who sees a problem and thinks, “There has got to be a way to solve this without breaking a sweat or, ideally, without even getting off the couch.”
#17 The Mountain Of Bedding And Blankets That Has Taken Over Your Closet Can Be Satisfyingly Squished Into A Manageable, Space-Saving Pancake With A Set Of Vacuum Storage Bags
Review: “I use these for blanket storage. I have used other brands and always had a leak issue. These are the absolute best. I will gladly pay a little more for these again in the future. They are worth it” – Angie thompson
Image source: amazon.com, Angelica
#18 They Really Hit The Nail On The Head When They Created This Cuticle Oil
Review: “A little bit goes a long way! Only needed a drop or two per nail and that was sufficient for the nail and cuticle. I have a habit of peeling off my gel polish and my nails are really showing it. This oil made them look and feel soooo much healthier.” – Lindsey
Image source: amazon.com
#19 The Instant Power Toilet Tank Cleaner Is The One Cleaning Product That Does Its Best Work When You Completely Forget It Exists
Review: “I followed the instructions and left it overnight. It was about 8-9 hours before I checked it. WOW! The tank was absolutely clean. It looked brand new.” – D W
Image source: amazon.com, JJP
#20 Your Appliances Can Now Be Free Of The Tiny, Greasy Fingerprints That Have Been Their Primary Art Installation Thanks To This Stainless Steel Cleaner And Polish
Review: “I can not get over how well this works! I thought my appliances were past the point of no return. They looked embarrassingly dirty. But this little gem not only shined them to perfection…but it took two seconds and it smells great. I love the light lavender scent compared to the harsh chemical smell I’m used to. 100% recommend and 100% will buy again!” – Laura
Image source: amazon.com, Laura
#21 The Chomchom Roller Is Here To Inform The Mountains Of Pet Hair That Have Taken Over Your Furniture That Their Freeloader Days Are Officially Over
Review: “This roller works better on our furniture than our vacuum. Couldn’t believe how much hair and lint was on our couch (and bedspread) until I went to empty the device. If it came with a long handle I’d use it on our rug (actually I did because I didn’t want to pull out the vacuum. Had to empty it a few times but it was impressive.) I’ve ordered a second one.” – M Taty
Image source: amazon.com, Hayden D Nuzum
Credit: pinterest.com
#22 The Chaotic, A-Bomb-Went-Off Situation That You Currently Call A Closet Can Be Transformed Into A Calm, Organized Utopia With A Closetmaid Wood Closet Organizer
Review: “What a fantastic little closet organizer! Super sturdy, very easy to put together, aesthetically appealing, overall I love it. Highly recommend!” – Heather
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Put The Bling Back In Your Ring With This Portable Diamond Cleaner For Rings And Other Jewelry
Review: “Honestly, the product is great! I was pretty skeptical at first, but decided to give it a go. I think it’s a neat and fun travel size cleaner.” – Sandy
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Scrub-A-Dub-Dub: This Shower Cleaner Will Cut Through Any Grime That Comes Across Its Path
Review: “This product has a nice smell and is not overpowering. The first time I sprayed the shower I let it stand for 24 hours. I then wiped the walls with an old washcloth to remove the gunk. I used a long-handled brush to clean the shower base and rinsed the shower completely. I saw a great improvement!” – Deb T.
Image source: amazon.com
#25 If Your Arms Are Feeling Bumpier That The Surface Of The Moon, Try This Kp Removing Scrub That Users Swear By
Review: “Only 3 uses in one week and I already see a huge difference! I can’t believe I waited so long to buy this product. I thought I was going to have to live with this skin all my life!!!” – Kathy
Image source: amazon.com
#26 Glass Stove Cleaning Kit : Say Stop To A Grimey Top
Review: “I wipe/scrub my stovetop every week but no matter what I tried I couldn’t scrape out these tricky burn marks. We’re moving out of our apartment soon after three years and I really wanted to get these out. I left this on overnight and scraped the next morning and it was very satisfying and did the trick great. Definitely recommend for anyone with an electric stovetop.” – Rachel
Image source: amazon.com
#27 A Good Mildew Cleaning Gel Is A Must, Because Your Shower Won’t Clean Itself!
Review: “This stuff is amazing!!! I can not believe how good this stuff is! Cleaned the bathroom last night and let the gel sit overnight. Looking at it now, the next day by noon, looks like there was never any mold. Will definitely be recommending and purchasing again here on out. This is the best mold remover I’ve ever purchased! No scrubbing. It does all the work for you🤗” – Ashley Mendoza
Image source: amazon.com
