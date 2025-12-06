Craig Newmark: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Craig Newmark: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Craig Newmark

December 6, 1952

Morristown, New Jersey, US

73 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Craig Newmark?

Craig Alexander Newmark is an American internet entrepreneur known for his quiet demeanor and dedication to community. His innovative approach helped redefine online classifieds by prioritizing public good over profit.

Newmark first gained widespread attention for founding Craigslist in 1995, a platform that began as an email list sharing San Francisco events. This simple service quickly grew into a global phenomenon, connecting millions of users daily.

Early Life and Education

Born in Morristown, New Jersey, Craig Alexander Newmark was raised by his parents Joyce and Lee Newmark, growing up in a modest household. His father, a salesman, passed away when Craig was thirteen, a formative event.

He attended Morristown High School, where he developed a keen interest in physics and participated in the debate team. Newmark later earned both Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in computer science from Case Western Reserve University.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to Eileen Whelpley, Craig Newmark tied the knot in December 2012, with the couple sharing a love for birdwatching. Their relationship has been a consistent aspect of his public profile in recent years.

Newmark has no reported children. His personal life largely remains private, focusing instead on his philanthropic work and community involvement.

Career Highlights

Craig Alexander Newmark launched Craigslist in 1995 as a simple email list for San Francisco events, which rapidly evolved into a web-based classifieds platform. This free service quickly became one of the world’s most visited English-language websites, disrupting traditional classified advertising.

He later established Craig Newmark Philanthropies in 2015, through which he has donated hundreds of millions of dollars to causes worldwide. His philanthropic efforts primarily support trustworthy journalism, cybersecurity, and veteran services.

Newmark received recognition from Time magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People in 2005. His unique business model and dedication to public service cemented his legacy as a civic-minded internet pioneer.

Signature Quote

“I decided I didn’t personally need to make lots of money, just enough to live on.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Artist Inks 70 Strangers With Different ‘Frames’ Of The Same Tattoo To Make One ‘Motion Tattoo’
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Kerry Washington’s Best Movie and TV Roles
3 min read
Oct, 21, 2023
My Wife Wanted To Spread Some Laughs By Taking Ugly Christmas Photos Of Me, I Took It To Next Level
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Wynonna Earp with her sister and immortal Doc Holliday
Wynonna Earp Returns to Cable on Syfy June 9th
3 min read
May, 25, 2017
Nick Kroll Show season 1 funniest moments
The 20 Funniest Moments from “Kroll Show” Season 1
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2021
Hey Pandas, Let’s Use This Space To Talk About Platonic Love
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025