Cities With The Worst Traffic In The World, According To TomTom Traffic Index

#1 #20 Cartagena, Colombia
One of South America’s most popular tourist destinations, the port city of Cartagena still loses about 117 hours a year to traffic congestion. TomTom data shows evening rush hour is the worst, with congestion averaging 82% and 10km journeys stretching past 40 minutes.
As a port city, traffic is often forced through narrow corridors such as the historic Walled City, wedged between seas and lagoons that clog easily.
To ease pressure on land routes, the city is promoting water-based transportation by modernising waterways such as the Canal del Dique. Noticias Ambientales reports that more than $150 million has been invested to get the project moving.
Image source: thetravely_ / Instagram
#2 #19 Fukuoka, Japan
Fukuoka’s push to become an economic powerhouse has come with a traffic tradeoff. Since 2015, the Tenjin Big Bang redevelopment project has rebuilt roughly 70 buildings into high-rise business centres, a transformation that has squeezed already busy roads, as reported by Japan News.
TomTom data shows the city’s congestion averages 42%, jumping to around 70% during rush hour, when a 10km drive can stretch close to 39 minutes.
Even so, Fukuoka has leaned into technology by rolling out an AI-powered bus service called Knowroute, which dynamically adjusts routes to move passengers more efficiently, according to Nihetsu Group.
Image source: Taro Hama @ e-kamakura / Getty Images
#3 #18 Hyderabad, India
Hyderabad may rank better than several other Indian cities on this list, but traffic still crawls at an average speed of just 19km/h over a 10km journey. Hyderabad Mail reports the city has a vehicle density of about 9,500 vehicles per kilometre, with private cars and two-wheelers taking up most of the road space.
Traffic discipline has made matters worse. The Times of India notes that motorists frequently ignore basic traffic rules, clogging junctions and slowing movement across the city. In response, Telangana Today reports that authorities stepped up penalties for violations in 2025 to ease congestion and reduce road accidents.
Image source: RyanSmith / Reddit
#4 #17 Mexico City, Mexico
Mexico City may sit 17th for slowest traffic speeds, but it remains the most congested city in the world overall as of 2024. TomTom data shows average congestion levels hovering around 52%, with commuters losing about 6 days and 8 hours to rush hour traffic over the year.
Despite that reputation, recent data points to some progress. Inrix ranked the city second globally, behind Istanbul, citing improvements aimed at cutting travel times.
In early 2025, Mexico City was also recognised alongside Dakar by the Sustainable Transport Award for expanding public transit, including electric cable cars and metro buses designed to ease congestion and reduce pollution.
Image source: Nik Wheeler / Getty Images
#5 #16 Arequipa, Peru
Known as Peru’s White City, Arequipa has seen traffic conditions steadily worsen. TomTom data shows the average commuter lost about 127 hours to rush hour traffic in 2024, up from the previous year, placing the city among the world’s more congested urban centres.
The strain is largely structural. Roads originally designed for roughly 75,000 vehicles now carry around 240,000 vehicles, a jump of more than 200%, according to a transport study published on Scribd. Public transport has not kept pace, and many buses and combis are ageing, unreliable, and prone to breaking down mid-journey, as reported by TheCityFix.
That congestion has become so notorious that travel guides such as Wolters World actively advise tourists against driving in the city.
Image source: Ultimo Minuto Arequipa / Facebook
#6 #15 Medan, Indonesia
Motorcycles are meant to help Medan move faster, but they have become part of the congestion problem. TomTom data shows a 10km trip in the city now takes about 32 minutes and 3 seconds, turning daily commutes into a slow grind.
The imbalance between vehicles and infrastructure is stark. MobiliseYourCity reports that while private vehicle ownership has surged, the city’s road network has expanded by just 0.8% per year.
With fewer than 2% of commuters relying on public transport such as rickshaws, angkot, or taxis, drivers lose roughly 111 hours annually to rush hour congestion.
Image source: oneworld picture / Getty Images
#7 #14 Manila, Philippines
Manila’s extreme population density continues to overwhelm its road network. TomTom data shows commuters lost about 4 days and 7 hours to rush hour traffic in 2024, placing the Philippine capital among the most congested cities globally.
Car ownership is not the main issue. Despite roughly 94% of households not owning vehicles, commuters are still packed tightly into jeepneys and buses. The economic cost of that gridlock is significant. BluPrint reported traffic was already costing around P3.5 billion annually as far back as 2017.
In response, Manila accelerated several infrastructure projects in 2025, including rehabilitation work along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue, as part of a broader push to improve daily travel.
Image source: @ultsangwon / X
#8 #13 Tainan, Taiwan
Taiwan’s oldest city has experienced a noticeable rise in congestion in recent years. TomTom data places Tainan as the 13th most congested city globally, with travel times for a 10km journey increasing to about 32 minutes and 29 seconds in 2024, up from the previous year.
Road safety has also become a growing concern. FocusTaiwan reports an increase in traffic fatalities during the first half of 2025, with roughly 30% of collisions linked to the high number of scooters and other small vehicles on the road.
Long-term relief may be on the way. The International Railway Journal reports that an 8.4km monorail has been approved to serve Tainan’s busiest corridors, with operations expected to begin around 2032.
Image source: odeszafans / reddit
#9 #12 Bandung, Indonesia
Bandung has overtaken Jakarta as Indonesia’s most congested city, largely due to relentless tourist inflows that crowd streets year-round. TomTom data shows average congestion levels around 48%, with traffic spiking to a staggering 93% on the city’s worst day in 2024.
Urban growth has compounded the problem. VOI reports that vehicle ownership in Bandung has climbed to nearly match the city’s population, while tourists from neighbouring regions and overseas continue to funnel in for shopping and food.
Relief may be coming. ExpatIndonesia reports that authorities are preparing to roll out a Bus Rapid Transit system alongside new flyovers and traffic signage to reduce congestion.
Image source: wikimedia.org
#10 #11 Kumamoto, Japan
Kumamoto’s congestion has become severe enough to disrupt major industrial projects. TomTom data places the city among the world’s most congested, with roads struggling to keep up with rapid growth.
The impact is measurable. Commuters lost roughly 149 hours to rush-hour traffic in 2024, and the slowdown has spilled over into the industry. DigiTimes Asia reports that TSMC was forced to pause construction of its second semiconductor fabrication plant for months due to traffic conditions around the site.
Public transport challenges have added to the strain, with a shortage of bus drivers and reduced service levels, as noted by Japan News.
Looking for solutions, Sumitomo Corporation announced a free trial of self-driving buses in 2025, a move aimed at easing driver shortages while improving mobility across the city.
Image source: tak_860 / Instagram
#11 #10 Dublin, Ireland
Dublin’s congestion spikes sharply on its worst travel days. TomTom data shows that at peak points in 2024, congestion hit roughly 79%, with drivers needing 39 minutes and 21 seconds to cover just 10km. Over the year, commuters lost an average of 6 days and 11 hours sitting in rush-hour traffic.
Pressure has increasingly shifted onto the M50 Motorway, the C-shaped ring road linking key routes, including Dublin Airport.
DublinLive reports that traffic peaked at 187,284 vehicles in a single day earlier this year, a surge that has coincided with a rise in collisions along the motorway.
Long-term relief hinges on MetroLink, a proposed rail project designed to connect the city’s north and south with trains capable of carrying up to 20,000 passengers per hour.
The BBC reports the system is not expected to be operational until around 2030.
Image source: @DaytrippingRed / X
#12 #9. Trujillo, Peru
Trujillo’s traffic places it among the slowest cities globally. TomTom data shows drivers need an average of 32 minutes and 56 seconds to travel just 10km, reflecting how congested daily movement has become.
The scale of travel demand adds to the pressure. MobiliseYourCity reports the metro area sees around 2.3 million trips each day, with residents averaging 2.4 trips per person. Only about 20% of those journeys are made on foot or by bicycle, leaving the majority to crowd already-strained roads.
To counter this, Trujillo has launched an urban mobility plan centred on a Bus Rapid Transit system, aimed at cutting reliance on private vehicles and easing congestion over time.
Image source: Nice_Captain_7001 / reddit
#13 #8 Davao City, Philippines
Davao City ranks as the most congested city in the Philippines and the eighth worst globally. TomTom data shows drivers spend about 33 minutes covering a 10km journey, a slow pace for a city with such a large footprint.
Despite being the country’s largest city by land area and having widespread transport options such as tricycles, jeepneys, and buses, the system has struggled to keep up with rapid population growth.
Plans to modernise public buses and build bypass roads have been announced to reduce travel times, but those projects remain unimplemented, leaving residents dependent on overcrowded and inefficient routes.
Image source: AmericaninKL / reddit
#14 #7 Lima, Peru
Lima’s traffic ranks second-worst in South America, trailing only Barranquilla. TomTom data shows commuters lost about 158 hours to rush hour traffic on weekdays in 2024, underscoring how severe congestion has become.
Congestion levels reached roughly 76% last year, driven by a growing vehicle population and public transport systems that have failed to keep pace with demand. The World Bank Group reports that the government is developing a Bicycle Infrastructure Plan to encourage cycling while reducing traffic and pollution.
Beyond infrastructure fixes, some analysts argue that behavior changes are also necessary. Nearshore Americas notes that expanding hybrid and remote work could help reduce daily commute volumes across the city.
Image source: Thomas Imo / Getty Images
#15 #6 Kyoto, Japan
Kyoto’s status as one of Japan’s top tourist destinations has come at a cost in terms of traffic. TomTom data shows drivers need about 33 minutes and 16 seconds to travel 10km, a slowdown that regularly affects both residents and visitors.
Tourism pressure has intensified in recent years. Tokyo Weekender reports that in 2024, the city of roughly 1.4 million residents welcomed 10.88 million visitors, crowding streets and public transport.
That strain has fueled frustration locally. A 2024 survey published by Yomiuri Shimbun found that 90% of respondents were annoyed by congestion linked to tourism.
With narrow streets limiting expansion, many residents and tourists turn to bicycles. Travel Associates lists Kyoto among the top 10 cities globally for cycling, citing its flat terrain and widespread bike rental options.
Image source: r/TheNightFeeling / reddit
#16 #5 London, United Kingdom
London’s vast public transport network has not spared it from severe congestion. TomTom data shows drivers take about 33 minutes and 17 seconds to travel 10km, losing roughly 113 hours to rush hour traffic in 2024, the worst congestion record in Europe.
Long-term trends explain why relief has been limited. Inrix analytics found London saw just a 1% drop in congestion from pre-pandemic levels in 2021, leaving it effectively unchanged.
A 2024 Inrix report showed traffic in London accounted for around half of all congestion across the UK, costing drivers about 942 each on average.
Heavy private car use, delivery vehicles, and constant roadworks continue to be major contributors.
To counter gridlock, the city has expanded cycling and walking infrastructure, aiming to move more people through dense areas while using less road space.
Image source: @London_W4 / X
#17 #4 Pune, India
Pune’s reputation as one of India’s most liveable cities has not translated into smooth travel. Despite topping a 2018 liveability ranking by the Ministry of Housing, the city now ranks among India’s worst for traffic. TomTom data shows average speeds drop to about 18km/h on a 10km journey, with commuters losing roughly 103 hours to congestion in 2024.
Vehicle growth has played a major role. Reports show that as early as 2018, Pune already had more registered vehicles than residents, with two-wheelers accounting for a large share as riders tried to weave through congestion.
That surge has also coincided with weaker compliance with traffic rules, further complicating enforcement.
Public frustration has become increasingly visible. Traffic conditions on Christmas Day in 2025 sparked widespread complaints, renewing calls for long-overdue infrastructure upgrades to address the city’s growing congestion.
Image source: @rushikesh_agre_ / X
#18 #3 Bengaluru, India
Bengaluru’s explosive growth has pushed its road network to breaking point. TomTom data shows drivers spend an average of 34 minutes and 10 seconds covering a 10km trip, placing the city third worst globally for traffic congestion.
Underlying structural issues have worsened the problem. A case study by the Energy and Wetlands Research Group found Bengaluru has the highest vehicle-to-population ratio of any Indian city, compounded by poor zoning that mixes commercial and residential areas. As a result, congestion peaked at around 58% in 2024, per TomTom.
Public frustration has at times boiled over. Traffic conditions on Christmas Day in 2025 went viral after multiple Instagram posts showed residents stuck in gridlock late into the evening.
Image source: @eshaniverma809 / X
#19 #2 Kolkata, India
Kolkata’s extreme car density has pushed traffic to crisis levels. TomTom data shows that a 10km journey takes around 34 minutes, placing the city second-worst globally and the most congested in Asia, with average congestion hovering near 32%.
Much of the problem lies in the city’s road design. Kolkata’s streets are largely two-lane and too narrow to handle roughly 2,448 vehicles per kilometre.
The Times of India reports that car density climbed further during the COVID-19 pandemic as more residents shifted toward private travel. Widespread roadside parking only further shrinks usable road space.
Kolkata’s ageing tram network has failed to offset the pressure. While once intended to ease congestion, the BBC reports plans to scrap the system entirely, noting that outdated trams now worsen bottlenecks on streets already struggling to cope.
Image source: The India Today Group / Getty Images
#20 #1 Barranquilla, Colombia
Barranquilla tops the global ranking for worst traffic. TomTom data shows the city has the longest average travel time for a 10km journey anywhere in the world. Compared to 2023 figures, travel times increased by about five minutes, leaving residents spending roughly 36 minutes to cover the same distance.
The problem is rooted in infrastructure and enforcement. Outdated roads and a chaotic mix of buses, bikes, vans, and private vehicles all compete for limited space.
The Transmetro BRT system, introduced to ease congestion, has deteriorated within a few years due to poor maintenance, a pattern reflected in user reviews on TripAdvisor.
Seasonal surges make matters worse. TomTom reports congestion peaks during the city’s annual February carnival, when traffic levels climb to around 65%.
Image source: Anadolu / Getty Images
